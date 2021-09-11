South Dakota State routs Lidenwood 52-7

BROOKINGS — Chris Oladokun threw four touchdown passes in the first half, leading FCS third-ranked South Dakota State to a 52-7 victory over Division II-member Lindenwood on Saturday night.
Oladokun was 12-of-14 passing for 171 yards. He connected with two TD passes from inside the 5 to Zach Heins. In the second, he hit tight end Tucker Kraft with scoring throws from the 5 and 13. Cole Frahm's career-best 54-yard field goal made it 38-0 at halftime.
Pierre Strong Jr. had seven carries for 110 yards rushing that included a 68-yard run and 7-yard TD for South Dakota State (2-0). Amar Johnson added 105 yards rushing and 1-yard TD run.
The Jackrabbits put up 426 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 560.
Cade Brister tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Payton Rose early in the fourth quarter for Lindenwood.
South Dakota swamps Northern Arizona 34-7
VERMILLION — Travis Theis ran for two touchdowns, Jonathan Joanis returned an interception 51 yards and South Dakota rolled to a 34-7 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.
The Coyotes (1-1) raced to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter while holding the Lumberjacks (0-2) to nine yards.
Carson Camp hooked up with Brett Samso n for a 28-yard touchdown pass on the first possession and Theis capped the second drive with a 13-yard run.
Theis also scored on a 1-yard plunge and Mason Lorber kicked his second field goal in the second quarter to make it 27-0.
Although the Lumberjacks made the game close statistically they were no match for the quick strikes of South Dakota. The second Theis TD capped an 11-play, 84-yard drive, the only scoring possession that took more than 2 1/2 minutes.
After Joanis' pick-6 made it 34-0, Widener found Hendri Johnson for a 16-yard score.
Wyoming pulls out 50-43 win at N. Illinois
DEKALB, Ill. — Sean Chambers ran nine yards for the winning touchdown with 1:35 remaining and Wyoming blunted a furious Northern Illinois comeback with a 50-43 win on Saturday.
Isaiah Neyor scored three touchdowns, two via passes from Chambers, as the Cowboys (2-0) built a 42-16 lead by late in the third quarter.
Wyoming intercepted Northern Illinois' Rocky Lombardi three times, his first picks of the season and most since throwing three against Iowa in November 2020. Two of the three interceptions led to Wyoming touchdowns.
But Northern Illinois (1-1) rallied with four straight touchdowns to take a 43-42 lead with just under five minutes left. Lombardi fired a 14-yard strike to Trayvon Rudolph, and freshman Harrison Waylee, who had 179 yards rushing, tore off scoring runs of 75 and 14 yards to come within 42-36 early in the fourth. Clint Ratkovich scored his third touchdown to give Northern Illinois the lead.
On Wyoming's final drive, Chambers drove the Cowboys 75 yards in 10 plays. Chambers went 13-of-23 passing for 204 yards with touchdown strikes of 33 and 19 yards to Neyor. Xazavian Valladay gained 101 yards on 21 carries with a TD.
Nebraska prepares for Sooners with 28-3 victory over Buffalo
LINCOLN, Neb. — Adrian Martinez passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns to Samori Toure, and Nebraska held Buffalo to its fewest points in five years in a 28-3 win at sweltering Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Martinez hooked up with Toure for a pair of 68-yard TDs and also ran nine times for 112 yards.
The victory gives the Huskers (2-1) momentum heading into their game at No. 4 Oklahoma next week. The Bulls (1-1) of the Mid-American Conference dropped to 1-10 all-time against Big Ten opponents.
Martinez was at his best making something out of nothing when plays broke down during an afternoon when the temperature reached the mid 90s.
Martinez looked as if he would get sacked on a third down from his 25, but he ducked and sidestepped the blitz and went 71 yards to set up Gabe Ervin's first short touchdown run.
In the second half, Martinez was flushed from the pocket and about to get tackled when he desperately shoveled the ball to Chris Hickman, who turned the play into a 27-yard gain.