South Dakota's Department of Tourism has promoted "605 Day" — June 5 — for nearly a decade.

It's a way to bring the state together and celebrate all there is to do and see in South Dakota. "605" — the state's area code — is also special, since South Dakota is one of only a dozen states with a single area code.

This 605 Day, the Journal reached out to South Dakota's congressional delegation to see what projects they're working on to benefit South Dakotans.

Representative Dusty Johnson talked about a wide variety of projects he's involved in, from Farm Bill negotiations — "giving South Dakota producers the risk management tools they need to succeed," he said — to preparations for the incoming B-21 bomber mission. He's currently working on legislation that would making owning homes on Native American Reservations easier.

"There's a lot of federal government bureaucracy and slow down," Johnson said. "And we know that being able to build equity...own a home is a key part of the American Dream. For too long, that's been too difficult to do in Indian country, and getting our bill passed is absolutely going to help South Dakota."

The Tribal Trust Homeownership Act aims to help streamline the approval process for mortgages on tribal trust land by, among other things, creating statutory timelines for Bureau of Indian Affairs processing and create the position of a realty ombudsman to help communicate between all parties and agencies involved in the mortgage process.

Senator Mike Rounds — also focused on the outcomes from the Farm Bill and having strongly supported the additional defense funding during the debt ceiling negotiations — told the Journal there's several areas of direct impact he and his staff are working on. They're hoping to maintain the Department of Energy's interest and continued funding of the world-class research at the Sanford Underground Laboratory in Lead, and want to create highly sensitive work areas at Dakota State University alongside their Department of Defense partners.

"If you're talking about things that are going to impact a lot of people, you've got to look at the [agriculture] stuff — in particular, the Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling that we're working on right now; trying to get that included in the Farm Bill," Rounds said. "That's a huge deal for the ag industry throughout South Dakota."

Like Johnson, Rounds praised the incoming B-21 mission, and said the expansion at Ellsworth Air Force Base is a project they're working on every single week.

South Dakota Senator John Thune's priorities also include the incoming B-21 mission and it's role in national security. He's been a vocal supporter of the project since its inception, and fought to keep Ellsworth open during the near-closure in 2005, right after he was elected to the Senate.

"Hosting the B-21 is a once-in-a-generation win for South Dakota, and it is all the more momentous when you consider how close we came to not having an Air Force Base west river at all," Thune said in a written statement on his website. "In 16 years, Ellsworth went from imminent closure to being on the cutting edge of America’s national security and strategic deterrence."

He's also recently been involved in addressing the affordable housing crisis, introducing legislation mid-May that aims to increase the supply of affordable housing options. The Housing Supply Expansion Act would make targeted reforms to the 1930s-era Davis-Bacon Act, a law Thune and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-K.S.) said disincentivizes the construction of affordable housing "due to the high costs it places on construction contractors and the administrative burden that accompanies it."

“South Dakota is the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family. From Sioux Falls to Rapid City and every town in between, the communities and families that make up our great state are truly one-of-a-kind. I am so proud to call the 605 my home, today and everyday," Thune told the Journal in an email Sunday.