HOT SPRINGS- Southern Hills Community Theatre (SHCT) wrapped up their performances of "Cheaper by the Dozen" this weekend. In total, 417 tickets were sold for the whole run, beating out the previous non-musical summer show "Matchmaker", which had 336.
Upcoming productions include Second Stage's original performance "Woodstock Reunion" on August 17-18 and 24-25 at Jitterbug Junction. Second Stage is a spin-off group from SHCT. Tickets are available for purchase at Jitterbug Junction.
In early September there will be auditions for SHCT's dinner theatre at Woolly's. This year's performance will be "Eclipsed", and will be staged Friday, Saturday & Sunday, October 19-21. No definite date has been set for auditions but will be posted at shct.org and on the events calendar on Facebook.com/SouthernHillsCommunityTheatre.
SHCT has begun the process of selecting shows for both 2019 and 2020. The spring show in 2019 will be "A Tangled Web," adapted by Stacey Martin from the book by Lucy Maud Montgomery. The summer show will more than likely be a new original comedy by Justin Gausman and SHCT will do another dinner theatre. Whether Second Stage continues with another show next year will most likely depend on the success of "Woodstock Reunion". The 2019 season schedule will be finalized and announced in the program of the dinner theatre this October.
For 2020 SHCT is looking at a "Wild West" themed live radio play in the spring, similar to the Christmas radio plays performed in the first two seasons of SHCT. A musical is probable that summer.
Justin Gausman, director of "Cheaper by the Dozen", has lofty goals for the organization, "Now that we've done a musical and spun off with Second Stage, my long-term goals for the theatre include performing arts education, youth shows, supporting the high school drama department, and I want to continue to push toward the original goal of making Hot Springs a destination for theatre, not only in the Southern Hills, but in South Dakota."