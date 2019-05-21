Buffalo Gap Dances - Ongoing
Held in Buffalo Gap in Custer County every first and third Saturday at the community building, the Buffalo Gap Dances offer a dinner at 6:30 p.m. and live music and dance at 7:00 p.m. For 12 years the event has brought music from Custer, Pringle, Rapid City and more, including the popular Buffalo Grass of Rapid City and Crazy Woman Creek Band from Hot Springs. In June, every second Saturday is Bluegrass Day with free entry. Cost for dances on non-Bluegrass Day is $3.00 per person or $5.00 per couple.
Downtown Wine, Walk & Putt - May 24
Held each May, the Hot Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Wine Walk and Putt showcases and promotes local businesses. Shops along River Street, Jennings Street and Chicago Street are able to host snacks, wine or mini golf stations. Tickets are $10 to participate with a wine glass, $5 to participate with a water bottle.
Memorial Day Stars, Stripes and Steps - May 27
Each Memorial Day, participants run, walk or stroll the historic staircases that connect historic Hot Springs business and residential areas to honor the men and women who died protecting our freedoms. Step climbers have the opportunity to choose from three routes; all of which go through the beautiful terrain of downtown Hot Springs.
Fly in Family Fun Day - June 1
The Hot Springs Municipal Airport will host their second annual Fly in Family Fun Day Saturday June, 1. The event starts at 6:00 a.m. with tethered hot air balloon rides. Breakfast will be served from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Kids can sign up for the flour target drop. Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The ping pong drop will take place at 1:00 p.m. Glider rides and skydiving available for purchase. All activities are weather dependent.
Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival - June 28-30
The Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival will once again bring a family fun event to Hot Springs’ Centennial Park. Taking place June 28 through June 30, the 43rd annual festival will host over 50 vendors and feature local and regional one-of-a-kind handcrafted ceramics, textiles, furniture, arts, crafts, delicious artisan food vendors and fantastic music for all to enjoy.
Festival hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 28; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 29; and 10a.m. to 3p.m. Sunday, June 30.
Fourth of July Firecracker Races - July 4
This Independence day the 34th annual Firecracker Races will once again host a mile, 5K and 10K run, beginning 7 a.m. on Independence Day. The races begin at Chautauqua Park in Hot Springs. Those interested can register at www.active.com. Registering by Jun 21 guarantees a t-shirt in your desired size. For more information email hotspringsfirecracker@yahoo.com.
Hot Springs Farmers Market - July 12 to Sept. 27
Beginning July 12, the Hot Springs Farmers Market will once again bring everything from fresh veggies to live music to Centennial Park in Hot Springs. The market, which takes place every Friday July 12 through Sept. 27, features a variety of vendors from vegetable farmers to jam makers and crafted items.
The market’s music series will also bring free live local music during market hours. In their endeavor to be as waste-free as possible, the market encourages shoppers to bring their own bags.
Fall River County Fair - July 31- Aug. 4
The 2019 Fall River County Fair will begin with a play day the evening of July 31, in Edgemont. Thursday the festivities continue with 4-H livestock shows through the day. At 5 p.m is the Chuckwagon Feed followed by the rubber check race, a beer garden and karaoke for adults and a teen dance for the kids in the exhibit hall.
Friday are 4-H and open class exhibits, the demolition derby and live music at the beer garden beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday features the open parade and mud hog wrestling with the ranch rodeo in the evening. Dances and live music will follow at 9 p.m. Sunday opens with cowboy church and will feature chicken roping.
Custer County Fair - Aug 8
The 2019 Custer County Fair will kick off the night of Thursday, Aug. 8 in Hermosa at the Custer County Fairgrounds with a free BBQ feed and Barnyard Olympics for kids. Friday, horse shows and fair judging will take place through the day followed by the fast-paced action of the ranch rodeo that night. The rodeo will feature the second-annual Ride for the Branch Ranch Bronc Riding which features five ranchers cheering on their cowboy competing for whose brand will win.
Saturday will be the second-annual BBQ Cook Off, a new American Legion Post 303 Corn Queen’s Cornhole Tournament fundraiser, and the Legion’s annual Beers & Ears event followed by the 6th annual Custer County Classic Bull Riding. Sunday will feature a parade through downtown Hermosa at 11 a.m. followed by the fifth annual car show.
Friday and Saturday night will feature live music from Phatt Daddy as well as food vendors and inflatables.
Wildcat Classic Mountain Bike Race - Aug. 17
Aug. 17, the fourth annual Wildcat Classic Mountain Bike Race will take over 100 racers through the beauty of the Southern Black Hills. Riders can choose from the 40 mile classic or 28 mile ‘quickie.’ A chaperoned 7 mile kiddy and beginner race is also offered. The races begin in Chautauqua Park in Hot Springs and wind through canyon bottoms and rims, meadows, ridge tops, downhills and gradual climbs with a total elevation change of about 5,300 feet. Those interested can visit the race’s website www.wildcatclassic.com
Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival - August 24-25
2019 will mark the fourth annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival presented by the Hot Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. The all weekend event takes place Saturday August 24 and Sunday August 25. This year the event hopes to attract at least 25 balloons. The weekend’s first flight takes place Saturday at daybreak at the Hot Springs Municipal Airport on Highway 79. That the rest of the day will feature activities in Hot Springs, including a walk in Balloon, Kids Zone at Centennial Park, sidewalk sales from local retailers and pilot receptions hosted by local businesses.
Southern Hills Triathlon - Aug. 31
A fundraiser for the Friends of the Hot Springs Library, the 22nd annual Southern Hills Triathlon will take place at the Angustora Recreation Area, Saturday, Aug. 31. According to the organization’s website, the recreation area “is a wonderful natural area and one of the best race venues in the state with a pristine sand beach (no rocks, weeds); a rolling bike course through neighboring ranchland; and a wonderfully scenic run path along the lake shore.” Races include an Olympic distance, a sprint, a youth triathlon and duathlon. Interested parties can visit friendsofthehotspringspubliclibrary.weebly.com/southern-hills-triahtlon.html. Question can also be directed to southernhillstriathlon@yahoo.com.
Lake-A-Palooza - Sept. 1
Sunday, Sept. 1, the seventh annual Lake-A-Palooza will bring lake-goers together at Angustora’s Breaker’s Beach to celebrate a great day at the lake. First started by the late Kip Lytle, who grew up on the lake, 2019’s event will feature live music from Brandon Jones, and Crash Wagon. Lake-A-Palooza is a donation only event. Funds raised are used to cover event expenses, but leftover donations are donated toward cancer research in honor of Lytle, who was diagnosed with brain cancer shortly after planning the inaugural Lake-A-Palooza. Those interested in attending can find the group via Facebook.
9-11 Grand Stair Challenge - Sept. 11
Sept. 11, participants gather to climb Battle Mountain Grand Staircase in remembrance of the victims and heroes of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Towers, and also to remember the victims of terrorist attacks any time, any place.
15 laps of the staircase are about equal to climbing up and down one of the Twin Towers. Participants are encouraged to climb one or more of the ‘towers’ during the event. Climbers must sign a waiver, but there is no charge for the event. Non-climbers are welcome to join to share in remembrance.
Pioneer Day - Sept. 21
Sept. 21, 2019 the Fall River Pioneer Museum invites the public to enjoy the museum, lunch, and music and vendors on the front lawn. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Lunch typically includes bratwurst and costs $6.00. Entry to the event is free, but the museum will be accepting donation.
Christmas in the Hills - Dec. 7
A premier event in Hot Springs, Christmas in the Hills, Dec. 6 through 8 brings three days of events to the southern hills. Christmas in the Hills kicks off the evening of Dec. 6 with an Italian dinner at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Santa & Mrs. Claus’s arrival in town at The Evans, a tree lighting, Journey of Lights parade and more. Dec. 7 features a crafters marketplace and food court at the Mueller Center, a quilt display by Minnekahta Quilters and free concert and variety show. The afternoon of Dec. 8, the Shakespeare Club presents High Tea at Pine Hills.