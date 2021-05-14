Spearfish boys wins BHC championship; Sturgis wins girls title

The Spearfish boys track and field team beat out host Sturgis by 29 points Friday to claim the Black Hills Conference championship at Woodle Field.

Jaden Guthmiller won the 100-meter dash (11.01 seconds) and the 200 (22.42) for the Spartans, while Jaxon Johnson finished first in the 110 hurdles (15.96) and 300 hurdles (41.71). Bridger Roberdeau claimed the 400 (51.11), Keenan Urdiales won the 800 (2:01.39) and the Spearfish sprint medley team of Guthmiller, Peyton Millis, William Williams and Yohannes Peterson also won with a time of 3:44.99.

In field events, the Spartans earned wins from David Severson in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and Carson Diedrich in the pole vault (11 feet, 9 inches).

Among other winners in boys events, Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson placed first in the 3200 (9:43.37), while teammate Aiden Griffin claimed the long jump (20 feet, 9 inches) and Ethan Jensen won the triple jump (41 feet, 11.5 inches). St. Thomas More's Cody Farland placed first in the 1600 (4:25.65), Douglas' Jevin Afraid of Lightning won the shot put (47 feet, 7 inches) and teammate Jason Maciejcak claimed the discuss (153 feet).

GIRLS

The Sturgis girls track and field team edged Spearfish by just five points to earn the BHC title.