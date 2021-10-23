Spearfish Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch open for family fun

Severyn Knoll, 8, of Gillette, Wyo., looks at a map of the corn maze with Brenna Knoll and Bryan Knoll as he holds three-month-old Kyiah Knoll on Saturday in Spearfish. Owner Nicole Krautschun said the Spearfish Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch takes months to put together, but ultimately a hail storm could destroy the operation at any moment. "The weather would be the most difficult part, but that's not something we can control, just par for the course." Krautschun said what she enjoys the most about it all is seeing families not hooked to a device and just having fun.