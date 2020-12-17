Spearfish offers free pet tag week Jan. 4-8

SPEARFISH | By city ordinance, all pets residing within the city of Spearfish are required to have a pet tag. To encourage owners to get their pets registered, the City of Spearfish is offering its annual free pet tag week Jan. 4-8.
Pet tags are $5 for pets that are spayed or neutered and $10 for non-spayed or non-neutered pets, but Jan. 4-8, those fees will be waived. Residents who register their pets need to provide the owner’s name, address and phone number, along with the pet’s breed, description, rabies shot information and name. Pet tags are available at the Spearfish Police Department, 225 W. Illinois St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby. After 4 p.m., tags may be obtained from the dispatch window in the lobby. Pet tags are good for the calendar year and expire Dec. 31, 2021.
“Pets are like members of the family, and a pet tag helps with their safety as well as an owner’s peace of mind,” Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs said. “Having a city pet tag ensures that we can quickly get ahold of you if your pet is found outside of your home.”
Indoor and outdoor pets are required to have pet tags, and the city encourages pet owners to have the pet wear the tag, even if the hope is that it will never have to be used to identify the animal if it gets outside.
“We’ve had cases where indoor cats find themselves outside, and even dogs that you may not think will range very far away from home have turned up in some interesting places,” Jacobs said. “Even the best-trained pet that has never gotten out before may go on an unexpected, unsupervised adventure, so having a pet tag helps us get those pets safely home more quickly.”
Jacobs reminded pet owners that as temperatures get colder, check pets’ paws after they are out in the snow and clean the snow from their toes. For everyone's safety, Jacobs also reminds pet owners to keep their dogs on leashes when out walking, unless dogs and owners are in designated off-leash areas.
Pet owners living outside of city limits can obtain a city pet tag, though it is not required, and Jacobs encourages all pet owners, regardless of where they live, to have some type of identifying information on their pet’s collar so the owner may be contacted in case the pet gets lost. For more information about pet tags, contact Animal Control at 642-1300.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!