Spearfish offers free pet tag week Jan. 4-8

SPEARFISH | By city ordinance, all pets residing within the city of Spearfish are required to have a pet tag. To encourage owners to get their pets registered, the City of Spearfish is offering its annual free pet tag week Jan. 4-8.

Pet tags are $5 for pets that are spayed or neutered and $10 for non-spayed or non-neutered pets, but Jan. 4-8, those fees will be waived. Residents who register their pets need to provide the owner’s name, address and phone number, along with the pet’s breed, description, rabies shot information and name. Pet tags are available at the Spearfish Police Department, 225 W. Illinois St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby. After 4 p.m., tags may be obtained from the dispatch window in the lobby. Pet tags are good for the calendar year and expire Dec. 31, 2021.

“Pets are like members of the family, and a pet tag helps with their safety as well as an owner’s peace of mind,” Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs said. “Having a city pet tag ensures that we can quickly get ahold of you if your pet is found outside of your home.”

Indoor and outdoor pets are required to have pet tags, and the city encourages pet owners to have the pet wear the tag, even if the hope is that it will never have to be used to identify the animal if it gets outside.