Spearfish police respond to social media posts calling for an officer to be fired

SPEARFISH | The Spearfish Police Department is defending one of their own after a Dec. 27 Facebook post calling for the termination of officer Hunter Bradley has gone viral, following a June 18 incident where a woman was arrested for speeding to the scene of a tragic accident at her home.
Ashley Donarski alleges Bradley abused his power when he arrested her and the Spearfish Police Department is intentionally trying to sweep the issue under the rug. Donarski spoke with the Journal Thursday after the police department held a press conference Thursday morning.
Spearfish Public Safety Director Patrick Rotert and Police Chief Curtis Jacobs admitted the June 18 situation between Bradley and Donarski should have been handled differently, but said the outcry on social media is unwarranted and inaccuracies in Donarski's Facebook post have fueled the fire.
The 'pursuit'
Donarski told the Journal that June 18 started as a normal day, but she received a complaint about marijuana usage at one of the apartments she manages. She requested the support of the Spearfish Police Department to assist with the complaint. Two officers arrived, including Bradley.
Once the situation was handled at the apartment, the police left and so did Donarski.
"On my way home, literally like 45 seconds after, my daughter called me and told me that my six-year-old son had fallen out of a second story window at home and I needed to get home quickly," Donarski said. "Obviously, I went into mother mode then and wanted to get home as fast as I could. I turned on my emergency blinkers and started home."
Donarski said she could hear all of her children screaming in the background and that her daughter said the six-year-old was covered in blood and "dying."
"When I got that phone call, I don't think no matter what age you are, when something traumatic happens like that, you're going to react different," she said.
At the intersection of Heritage Drive and Colorado Boulevard, Donarski said she saw a police car near the Tractor Supply store.
"I pulled up to him, saw his window was down and I yelled, 'Emergency, I need help,'" she said.
Donarski said she took off down Colorado Boulevard towards home and the police officer followed behind her with his lights and sirens on.
The similarities between Donarski's version of events and the Spearfish Police Department's version end there.
At the press conference Thursday, Rotert said Donarski did not let the officer know there was an emergency. The officer, now identified as Taylor, thought he was now involved in a police pursuit.
"It's indicated in the (police) report and it's indicated on the video that she did not say anything to the officer at that intersection, which we understand," Rotert said. "Let me be clear, we very much understand the situation... I get where she's coming from and how easy it is to be in a different place as opposed to operating how you think you should be, but she did not (notify the officer)."
Rotert said Donarski slowed down, Taylor was beginning to roll down his window, and then Donarski took off.
"She acknowledges that later in the video that she did not. It's very clear from the video that the officer did not know what was going on until she was behind her in her driveway," Rotert said.
The Spearfish Police Department said there is video of the entire incident that will be released to media. However, Rotert said because the video shows several juveniles at Donarski's house and personal health information about Donarski's five-year-old child, the video must be edited before release.
Rotert provided no time line on when the video would be released to the media.
What the police department then thought was a pursuit reached speeds as high as 81 mph along Colorado Boulevard, which has a speed limit of 45, Rotert said. Donarski then turned onto Sandstone Hills Drive towards her house. Rotert said the speed reached up to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone. Another police vehicle also joined the pursuit.
The distance from Heritage Drive to Donarski's home near Sandstone Hills Drive is approximately 1.5 miles. Donarski admitted that she was speeding on Colorado Boulevard, but disputes the high rate and claims she was not speeding on Sandstone Hills Drive.
"With the amount of curves you have in the development, and my vehicle is a large SUV, you can't get over 30 mph on those curves without feeling you are on two wheels," she said.
The arrest
When Donarski arrived at her house, she said things between her and Taylor escalated.
"I pulled up to my house, and Hunter (Taylor) jumped out of his car, put his hand on his gun and told me to stop," Donarski said. "I said, 'My son just fell out of the second story window and he's hurt. I started running to the garage, and he knew there was an emergency."
Rotert said that's the point when Taylor knew it was not a police pursuit, but an emergency.
"He went from officer-in-pursuit mode to officer/EMT mode and called for an ambulance," Rotert said.
After Donarski's child received medical treatment and evaluation, Rotert said Taylor and his supervisor discussed options on what should be done about Donarski's speeding violations. In these cases South Dakota law states, officers can issue a traffic citation, refer the case to the state's attorney office for investigation, or arrest the violator, Rotert said.
Taylor chose to arrest Donarski.
"While other options were available and certainly preferred by the department given the totality of circumstances, a custodial arrest is legal and did not violate department policy," a news release from the City of Spearfish said.
During the arrest, Donarski was placed in belly chains and handcuffed at the front of her body, rather than just handcuffing her with hands at the rear of her body. Rotert said that was a new procedure the police department put in place because of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"From the get-go, we know with COVID restrictions, we're not bringing people here (to the Spearfish Police Department). We're taking them directly to Lawrence County (jail). So, we knew we were going to leave that location and go directly to Lawrence County," Rotert said. "We use handcuffs and belly chains, which is vastly less restrictive and unsafe for the officer than behind the back."
Donarski said during the transport to the Lawrence County jail in Deadwood, she told Taylor that the belly chain was making it difficult for her to breathe, and that she asked for assistance. Something she claims was ignored.
"When I got out, I had marks on my hands from the handcuffs that lasted a couple of days," she said.
Rotert said the video evidence shows that while some foul language was used by Donarski during the transport to Deadwood, she never asked for assistance or made claims that she couldn't breathe.
The aftermath
The same day of the arrest, Rotert said the police department conducted a review of what happened on June 18 between Taylor and Donarski. On June 19, Rotert said because of the nature of the incident, Taylor and his supervisor were called in to discuss what transpired.
"One of the things we found back on June 18 that we felt we could have done better was effecting the arrest versus other less-restrictive options," Rotert said. "In this particular case, the officer made the decision to make a custodial arrest. In our after-action review, that's one of the things we identified that we want to do better. We felt, yes you could do this (the arrest), but let's take into account the mitigating circumstances of the injury.
"Even though it was not to the driver of the vehicle, that situation would be greatly impacted by how we should arrest. We addressed that the very next day, saying that we don't want to be that restrictive when these circumstances exist."
Rotert also said the police department should have reached out to Donarski to let her know that a review had been completed and corrective action was taken.
Over the past six months, Donarski said she has been in and out of court pleading her case. Under advice from her attorney, she pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.
"I completely take responsibility for driving over the speed limit, and I'm not saying I don't," Donarski said. "I settled and took a reckless driving citation. I have a $400 fine for it, and now I have a misdemeanor. My 100% clean driving record and now I have this. But any parent in a situation like that would have done the same thing."
After her court case was completed, Donarski decided to voice her complaint against Taylor in a Dec. 27 Facebook post and filed an online petition to seek Taylor's termination. She did not file a formal complaint with the city of Spearfish.
"I was afraid it would be swept under the rug if I just filed a complaint," Donarski said. "Social media is the place to go to get interaction."
Rotert said Jacobs reached out to Donarski the day after the Facebook post to try and schedule a meeting.
"There is an appropriate way for this to be done, and it's not through social media where tempers can flair and inaccurate portrayals happen," Rotert said.
A meeting between Jacobs and Donarski was scheduled for Tuesday. However, Donarski said she had to cancel because of a business obligation. No future meeting has been planned, but Jacobs hopes to meet with Donarski soon.
The impact from the social media post has been shared more than 800 times, with hundreds of comments. Rotert said some of the comments and phone calls have caused Taylor to be "disparaged, maligned and threatened" because of the online claims.
Donarski said she doesn't regret making the social media post, but does not condone any threats against Taylor or the Spearfish Police Department.
Rotert said the comments have gotten "out of hand," but not to a point where Taylor has been pulled from active patrol.
"He's absolutely working. He's been working since then," Rotert said. "As I've said, while this was painted as a very horrific act, it was simply a judgment call to either make a custodial arrest, do something less-restrictive in the middle, or walk away from it because a bad act happened and do nothing."
Rotert said Taylor has never had any other complaints filed against him, and that he's not aware of any other instances involving Taylor that ended in this way.
