Led by a solid returning nucleus of players, an optimistic outlook exists for the Spearfish High School varsity boys and girls soccer teams for the 2018 season.
Returning lettermen for the Spartan boys are: Seniors: Gene Glover, goalie; Jayden Deichert, midfielder; Rigel Roberdeau, midfielder; Tim Doerges, midfielder; Weston Verhulst, midfielder; Eli Riggs, midfielder; Jay Sailer, midfielder; Juniors; Carson Isburg, defender; Ryan Rafferty, defender; Ryan Peldo, defender; Alex Oedekoven, defender; Sophomores; Ben Wise, defender; Bridger Roberdeau, midfielder.
Promising prospects include: Senior: Braden Ferguson, forward; Sophomore: Brock Bacon, midfielder; Freshmen: Yohannes Peterson, forward; Tyler Borchgrevink, defender; Jenson Damburg, midfielder; Max LaLonde, forward; and Jake Hoffman, defender.
Logan Lucas and Mason Krier graduated from last year's team.
Jim Hill returns as the head coach for Spearfish. Spearfish won the Class A state title in 2016. "We allowed only six goals in 18 matches," said Hill. "If we can perform at that level, we'll win a lot of matches."
The Spartans moved up to the Class AA ranks last season.
"The outlook is very positive," said Hill. "We hope to be better than last year. Our kids have a good understanding of how to play the game.
"Defensively, we have to solidify who our best back four defenders will be."
Coach Hill said Aberdeen Central and Sioux Falls Lincoln will field tough teams. " Brookings will be pretty good," he added.
Returning letterwinners for the Spearfish girls are: Senior: Madiera Lister, defender; Junior: Taya Lucas, goalie; Lyndey Dean, defender; Sophomores: Shelby Swets, midfielder; Kenzie Bull, forward; Raven Colaiacovo, goalie; Ninth graders: Hannah Schoon, midfielder/forward; Tessa Lucas, defender; Kiara Hunsley, midfielder; Halle Sjelland, midfielder; Ashley Mailloux, midfielder; Dillan Richards, defender.
Riley Ullrich, Olivia Ellerton, Daesha Erskin, Sela Fitzgerald, Amanda Dean, Brittney Case and Madison Gould graduated from last year's squad.
"We have a ton of new girls," said Spearfish coach Katrina Huft. "We have 31 girls out. Only 16 played last year.
"I'm extremely optimistic and excited to see how the girls play this season."
Coach Huft said team attitude and work ethic are team strengths.
"Last year, playing in Class AA gave us a good opportunity to see where we are at. The girls hit the weight room in the off-season. Each year, we hope to get bigger and stronger.
"Last year, we went into the tournament as the number 12 seed and upset Sioux Falls Lincoln in a shootout. We lost to Brandon Valley in the quarterfinals.
"Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens both have great programs. Sioux Falls Lincoln has put together a great program."
Spearfish boys and girls teams open the season, hosting Pierre T.F. Rigs Tuesday. The Governors and Spartans boys tied in last year's match in the Capital City. Pierre Lady Governors are the defending State AA champions.
"Pierre is always tough," said Huft. "They are strong and physical."