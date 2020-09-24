Sports betting in Deadwood makes dollars and sense

There are many reasons to legalize and regulate sports betting in Deadwood and tribal casinos.

Sports betting is too easy to access now for opponents to pretend that voting this measure down would stop the practice in the state. Illegal local bookies and dozens of websites allow gamblers to place bets. For those who want to do so legally, they only have to cross state lines to Iowa, Colorado or Montana. With illegal forms of sports gambling, often bookies take bets without money up front encouraging gamblers to risk money they don't even have. That leverage leads to many problems after the games are decided. Well-regulated, legal sports betting would require money up front with no "collections" required after the fact.

If gambling is legal, what makes one form worse than another?

South Dakota Speaker of the House Steven Haugaard from Sioux Falls said the state has little to gain from sports betting being legalized and regulated. He was obviously referring to the fact that the state currently only gets one percent of the proceeds from gambling. However, the other eight percent in taxes make a big difference in Lawrence County, for Deadwood historic preservation and tourism in the state.