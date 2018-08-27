Football
Bison football recorded their first win Friday night over Tri-Valley in Colton. Hot Springs jumped out to an early lead, ending the first quarter 13-0 thanks to two touchdown passes from Morgan Harkless to Matt Norton. Tri-Valley scored in the second quarter and had a successful two-point conversion. Hot Springs safety, Caleb Maciejewski, recorded a safety putting the Bison up 15-8 at half.
Matt Norton scored a 19 yard field goal giving the Bison an 18-8 lead heading into the final quarter. In the fourth quarter, Kalub Wilson of Hot Springs scored another touchdown on an 11 yard run. The final points were scored by Tri-Valley on an 88 yard kickoff return with a failed two-point conversion. The final score was 24-14 Hot Springs.
Cross Country
John Entwisle-Head Coach
There is no gentle way to tell a runner that you will have about two hours to adjust to a 1700- foot difference in elevation and give your best effort. That is exactly what the Hot Springs cross country team did last Friday at Camp Mallo, just north of Newcastle, Wy.
The first race of the day featured the middle school division, Carlie DeBoer represented the am well, finishing the 2400 m course in 12:18, for a 5th place finish in the 7th grade girls division. Next up was our only varsity runner of the day, Adam Conseor. Adam finished his 5000m race in 20:46 in 9th place. The varsity course is a grueling uphill for a little over a mile before you start back down. For his first race of the year this was a good indicator of just how good this kid can be. Jewel Brown and Jinthe Umbach participated in the girls JV division and ran well; for their first race in cross, I thought both turned in good performances. Jewel finished in a time of 20:49, in 3d place ad Jinthe finished her race in a time of 21:20, good for 4th place. On the boys side Colton Kopal ran a time of 15:50 for a 4th place finish, followed by Weston Watson, 17:13, (13th), and John Lane finished in the 17th spot in a time of 17:32. The JV race was a 4000m course, short of the varsity but a good beginning to the season for these five kids.
I thought each kid did ran each of their races the way we wanted to, very controlled at the beginning and then brought the heat over the last 3000m of the race. Next Friday, we will be leaving for Sioux Falls to compete in the Augustana Twilight meet which will feature 36 high school and about 25 college teams. Should be a good run for us as we try to improve our running abilities.
Golf
Results from the golf meet held on the Rocky Knolls Golf Course in Custer August 16.
Schools entered included: Hot Springs, Custer, St.Thomas More and Lead/Deadwood.
Custer took the team title with a 4 person 18 hole score of 357, 2nd STM-378 and 3rd-HS-423.
Custer’s Austin Eggers won the meet medalist honors with a 18 hole score of 74.
Hot Springs was led by Jacob Harris-89, Mason Van Bibber-100, Zane Cope-106 and Hayden VanBibber-128.
Results from the golf meet held on the Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Douglas held August 23.
Schools entered included: Hot Springs, Douglas, Sturgis, Little Wound and Pine Ridge.
Sturgis took the team title with a 4 person 18 hole score of 331, 2nd HS-476 and 3rd-Douglas 525.
Sturgis golfers took the top 4 spots individually with Noah Ziegmann winning the medalist honors with a score card playoff over Tice McVay with 18 hole scores of 81.
Hot Springs was led by Jacob Harris-108(8th place), Zane Cope-112(9th place) and Mason VanBibber-121(10th place), Hayden VanBibber-135, Ethan Savage-143 and Terry Reetz-153.