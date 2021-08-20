Cheering fans, gleaming lights and pads crashing against each other are on their way for the 2021-2022 football season.

The first teams will take to the field Friday, but there's a lot in store for this full, fall season.

Here's what Black Hills football fans have to look forward to.

Central

In his first year at the helm, Neal Cruce led the Cobblers to a 1-7 record, their lone win coming against rival Rapid City Stevens.

+4 Youth taking over Central backfield as Cruce tries to change culture “Right now they’re a little too nonchalant about it,” head coach Neal Cruce said. “And you’re not going to change the culture and you’re not going to change the environment and you’re not going to change the results until we change the commitment to the sport.”

The second-year head coach said the young members of this year’s roster have a lot of work to do with motivation and becoming serious about the sport.

While sophomores and juniors will fill most of the backfield, the Cobblers’ largest class is their seniors, of which they carry a dozen players.

Stevens

Michael Scott wanted to play chess, not checkers, in his first year as Rapid City Stevens head football coach.

+7 Stevens football armed with returning talent in 2021 “This year they’ve grown up, so we won’t be the youngest team anymore,” Raiders head coach Michael Scott said. “They’ve all blossomed and grown up, so I’m excited to see what this team can do this year.”

That meant playing a lot of younger kids, kids who were still junior varsity level, and moving them around on the field. The result was a tough 2020 season in which the Raiders went 0-7 and had only one game that was decided by less than one possession.

With a plethora of returning players this year, Scott said he’s seen the team chemistry coming together, whereas last season it was rocky, which resulted in mistakes.

St. Thomas More

The Cavaliers went 7-2 last year and appeared in the Class 11B quarterfinals.

+3 STM ‘reloading’ with speed after graduating strength, losing QB to injury “The biggest thing is next-man-up," STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said. "And any team or any coach would say the same thing, because everybody’s one injury away from being the guy.”

The team will see six of the same opponents on its eight-game schedule this year opening against two new adversaries in Aberdeen Roncalli and Mobridge-Pollock.

STM played Mobridge-Polluck in the quarterfinals and lost 20-9.

This year STM will base its team on underclassmen and speed after losing some players to graduation and injury.

“It comes down to the fact that it’s not just one guy on this team. We’re a whole team coming together,” Kellen Weber said. “If somebody falls down, we’ve all got to pick each other up. We’ve got to be able to pick up that responsibility, and that’s really what I’m going to hope to try to do with this (opportunity).”

Rapid City Christian

Nathan Long will lead Rapid City Christian in his first year as head coach and the team's first year in 11-man football.

+3 Transition to 11-man could provide challenge for small RC Christian squad As they prepare for their first season of 11-man, the Comets will be adding two more starters on either side of the ball while fielding a squad with less-than-ideal participation numbers.

The team of about 30 people will have a no-huddle offense with many receivers running several pre-snap motions.

The Comets lost 58-6 against Viborg-Hurley, defending state champions, in the 9AA quarterfinals to end their season, making it to the second round of the state playoffs for the second time in school history.

Rapid City Christian will open its season against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at home Aug. 27.

Douglas

Dan Maciejczak, in his 12th season as head coach.

+7 Young Patriots want to do what it takes to win At 6-foot, 5-inches and 320 pounds, it would be easy for Douglas junior Jason Maciejczak to …

Dan Maciejczak said the biggest thing now for the Patriots is their work ethic. They want to win football games, although they have won just two games in the last three seasons.

The Patriots finished 1-8 last season, winning their second game of the season against Belle Fourche, but losing their final seven.

New Underwood

The Tigers lost much of its season last year to COVID-19 and will hope for more consistency this year.

The team will have 17 players and builds on its five seniors.

+4 New Underwood hoping for consistency, health in 2021 NEW UNDERWOOD — The New Underwood football team was four games into the regular season last …

New Underwood will have its first game of the season Friday against White River.

Hill City

The Rangers will play its first year of an 11-man team this season after back-to-back 9-man wins.

+4 Hill City rebuilding, avoiding distractions in 1st year of 11-man “We’re all going to stay in shape. We’re going to stay away from parties, drugs and all that,” junior linebacker Elijah Isakson said. “We’re all going to give it our all because we want to win.”

Eight players from the 2020-2021 season graduated in spring. This year's team will include 20 athletes, including nine sophomores.

South Dakota Mines

The Hardrockers will have the largest roster its seniors have seen in their time on the field.

+3 Mines defense has the upper hand in first major scrimmage It was a good day for the South Dakota Mines defense, something that needs to continue if th…

There are 112 players for head coach Charlie Flohr to choose from including 36 freshmen.

Running back Ahmad Lewis is expected to lead the Hardrocker offense.

+3 Mines, BHSU, Chadron State football excited to play a full season With the college football season just around the corner, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference got all 10 teams together Wednesday — via zoom…

Black Hills State University

The Yellow Jackets will open its season against Dickinson State University at home Sept. 2.

Head coach Josh Breske said his team is looking to win this season and focused on putting on weight and muscle in the off-season.

