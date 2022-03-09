A & B STATE TOURNAMENTS - Schedules, photos and stories from the Girls' Class A & B State Tournaments

Wall junior April Schulz (left) wins a loose ball from Kadoka Area's Rebecca Shuck Schulz hit Ava Dinger for a 3-pointer on the play to help the Eagles pull away from the Kougars Thursday night in Wall.
Kent Bush/Journal Staff
Wall's Nora Dinger hugs her sister Ava Dinger as the senior was pulled from the floor during her last home game for the Eagles.
Kent Bush/Journal Staff
The Wall student section celebrates a three point shot by the Eagles in the second half of their win over Kadoka Area Thursday night.
Lakota Tech's Tawny Rodriguez (33) is fouled in the first half by Flandreau's Claire Sheppard. Both girls led their teams in scoring during the Tatanka's win over the Fliers in the Class A SoDak 16 Thursday in Kadoka.
The Lakota Tech girls basketball team celebrates their Class A SoDak 16 win over Flandreau Thursday in Kadoka. The Tatanka are headed to their first-ever state tournament in just their second year as a program.
PHOTOS and VIDEO: Lakota Tech beats Flandreau to advance to state
Lakota Tech picked up a five-point win over Flandreau to advance to the Class A State Tournament next week.
Kent Bush/Journal Staff
Lakota Tech Head Coach Laura Big Crow holds up the state qualifier plaque as the Tatanka girls celebrate their win over Flandreau in the SoDak 16 at the Kadoka Area Gymnasium.
L1.jpg
Kent Bush / Journal Staff
Lakota Tech point guard Tobi Carlow (12) passes the ball on a fast break in the first half of Thursday night's SoDak 16 win over Flandreau in Kadoka.
Kent Bush / Journal Staff
Kent Bush / Journal Staff
Lakota Tech head coach Laura Big Crow instructs her team during a timeout late in the fourth quarter of the Tatanka's win over Flandreau in the Class A SoDak 16 Thursday in Kadoka.
Kent Bush / Journal Staff
Wall point guard Nora Dinger is fouled in the lane during the first half of the Lady Eagles' big win over Howard in the Class B SoDak 16 Thursday in Kadoka.
Kent Bush/Journal Staff
Wall guards Keaunna PoorBear (11) and Nora Dinger (right) put pressure on Howard guards as Coach John Hess looks on. The Lady Eagles picked up an easy win over Howard to advance to the Class B State Tournament for the first time since 2016.