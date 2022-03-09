 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A & B STATE TOURNAMENTS - Schedules, photos and stories from the Girls' Class A & B State Tournaments

STM-LT

Left: St. Thomas More's Jada Mollman tries to dribble past Custer's Kellyn Kortemeyer during a Feb. 7 game at St. Thomas More High School. Right: Lakota Tech's Jodene Hunter finishes a wide open layup in the Tatanka's Class A SoDak 16 win over Flandreau March 3 at Kadoka Area High School. 

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

This collection of stories, schedules, photos and videos from the Girls' Class A & B State Tournaments will be updated throughout the weekend.

PHOTOS and VIDEOS: Wall beats Kadoka Area to advance to SoDak 16

Kadoka Area cut the Wall lead to seven in the third period before Wall pulled away for an easy win to qualify for the SoDak 16.

1 of 14

PHOTOS and VIDEO: Lakota Tech beats Flandreau to advance to state

Lakota Tech picked up a five-point win over Flandreau to advance to the Class A State Tournament next week.

1 of 16

PHOTOS: St. Thomas More tops Hill City to advance to SoDak 16

St. Thomas More built a 15-point lead at halftime and cruised to a playoff win to advance to the SoDak 16.

1 of 15

PHOTOS and VIDEO: Wall tops Howard to advance to Class B State Tournament

Wall used tough defense to secure an easy win over Howard in the SoDak 16 to advance to the Class B State Tournament for the first time since 2016.

1 of 17