Saturday in Belle Fourche
Team Results
1. RC Stevens 212.5, 2. RC Central 203.0, 3. Sturgis Brown 174.5, 4. Spearfish 114.0, 5. Douglas/RC Christian 68.0, 6. Belle Fourche 64.5, 7. Pine Ridge 5.5, 8. Little Wound 4.0
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kaden Olson of Sturgis Brown
2nd Place - Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens
3rd Place - Josh Hoffman of Spearfish
4th Place - Noah Popken of RC Central
1st Place Match
Kaden Olson (Sturgis Brown) 35-6, Fr. over Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 38-15, Fr. (Fall 5:04)
3rd Place Match
Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 21-21, So. over Noah Popken (RC Central) 13-37, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Landen Fischer of RC Stevens
2nd Place - Cael Larson of RC Central
3rd Place - Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
4th Place - Evan Osborn of Sturgis Brown
1st Place Match
Landen Fischer (RC Stevens) 32-10, Sr. over Cael Larson (RC Central) 49-1, So. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 38-15, Fr. over Evan Osborn (Sturgis Brown) 23-6, So. (Fall 3:30)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jacob Wood of Sturgis Brown
2nd Place - Logen Fischer of RC Stevens
3rd Place - William George of Douglas/RC Christian
4th Place - Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish
1st Place Match
Jacob Wood (Sturgis Brown) 36-3, Sr. over Logen Fischer (RC Stevens) 41-15, Sr. (Dec 7-6)
3rd Place Match
William George (Douglas/RC Christian) 36-10, Sr. over Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 34-14, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Logan Desersa of Sturgis Brown
2nd Place - Cody Stockman of RC Stevens
3rd Place - Zack Soderlin of RC Central
4th Place - Jake Hoffman of Spearfish
1st Place Match
Logan Desersa (Sturgis Brown) 21-17, So. over Cody Stockman (RC Stevens) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
Zack Soderlin (RC Central) 22-21, 7th. over Jake Hoffman (Spearfish) 11-18, Fr. (Fall 1:20)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Max Sailor of Spearfish
2nd Place - Declan Malone of RC Stevens
3rd Place - Ethan Thibeault of RC Central
4th Place - Payton DeWitt of Douglas/RC Christian
1st Place Match
Max Sailor (Spearfish) 36-10, So. over Declan Malone (RC Stevens) 36-15, Jr. (Fall 1:07)
3rd Place Match
Ethan Thibeault (RC Central) 27-14, So. over Payton DeWitt (Douglas/RC Christian) 26-17, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kadyn Kraye of RC Central
2nd Place - Darien Malone of RC Stevens
3rd Place - Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis Brown
4th Place - Jackson Wilson of Douglas/RC Christian
1st Place Match
Kadyn Kraye (RC Central) 39-11, Jr. over Darien Malone (RC Stevens) 30-15, Jr. (Fall 2:26)
3rd Place Match
Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) 24-19, Fr. over Jackson Wilson (Douglas/RC Christian) 25-18, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - TJ Morrison of RC Central
2nd Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis Brown
3rd Place - Cayden Wolfe of Belle Fourche
4th Place - Caleb Allen of RC Stevens
1st Place Match
TJ Morrison (RC Central) 42-11, So. over Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 31-13, 8th. (Dec 12-5)
3rd Place Match
Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 28-12, Fr. over Caleb Allen (RC Stevens) 10-21, Fr. (Fall 1:58)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cooper Voorhees of RC Stevens
2nd Place - Colton Jackson of Douglas/RC Christian
3rd Place - Brayden Burrus of RC Central
4th Place - Jaredon Dosch of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
Cooper Voorhees (RC Stevens) 44-2, Jr. over Colton Jackson (Douglas/RC Christian) 36-9, Sr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
Brayden Burrus (RC Central) 30-17, Jr. over Jaredon Dosch (Belle Fourche) 29-16, Sr. (Fall 0:33)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nate Allen of RC Stevens
2nd Place - Wren Jacobs of Sturgis Brown
3rd Place - Cael Citrowske of Spearfish
4th Place - Landin Winter of RC Central
1st Place Match
Nate Allen (RC Stevens) 32-13, Sr. over Wren Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 19-5, So. (For.)
3rd Place Match
Cael Citrowske (Spearfish) 21-15, So. over Landin Winter (RC Central) 22-26, Fr. (Dec 9-3)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Wyatt Jungclaus of RC Central
2nd Place - Caleb Brink of RC Stevens
3rd Place - Carl Nash of Sturgis Brown
4th Place - Cade Bickerdyke of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
Wyatt Jungclaus (RC Central) 44-7, Jr. over Caleb Brink (RC Stevens) 33-15, Jr. (MD 10-1)
3rd Place Match
Carl Nash (Sturgis Brown) 13-4, Sr. over Cade Bickerdyke (Belle Fourche) 23-22, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:31 (16-1))
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Anthony Knodell of RC Central
2nd Place - Ryan Brink of RC Stevens
3rd Place - Taylor Coffield of Sturgis Brown
4th Place - Elijah Zuniga of Spearfish
1st Place Match
Anthony Knodell (RC Central) 25-12, Sr. over Ryan Brink (RC Stevens) 18-15, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Taylor Coffield (Sturgis Brown) 18-16, Jr. over Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish) 27-21, Jr. (TB-1 2-1)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Keenan McKnight of RC Central
2nd Place - Ben Sobczak of RC Stevens
3rd Place - Tice McVay of Sturgis Brown
4th Place - Walker Horn of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
Keenan McKnight (RC Central) 34-15, Sr. over Ben Sobczak (RC Stevens) 20-23, Sr. (Fall 4:58)
3rd Place Match
Tice McVay (Sturgis Brown) 17-20, Sr. over Walker Horn (Belle Fourche) 10-16, Jr. (Fall 1:00)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nolan Smith of RC Central
2nd Place - Hunter McMath of RC Stevens
3rd Place - Evan Hehr of Spearfish
4th Place - Clayton Smith of Sturgis Brown
1st Place Match
Nolan Smith (RC Central) 36-7, Sr. over Hunter McMath (RC Stevens) 31-14, Sr. (Fall 1:35)
3rd Place Match
Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 33-9, Jr. over Clayton Smith (Sturgis Brown) 23-20, Jr. (Fall 0:50)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Connor Braun of Douglas/RC Christian
2nd Place - Michael Streeter of Belle Fourche
3rd Place - Austin Crotteau of Spearfish
4th Place - Dylan Wetsit of Sturgis Brown
1st Place Match
Connor Braun (Douglas/RC Christian) 29-13, Sr. over Michael Streeter (Belle Fourche) 25-19, Jr. (Fall 2:50)
3rd Place Match
Austin Crotteau (Spearfish) 9-13, So. over Dylan Wetsit (Sturgis Brown) 12-20, Sr. (Fall 2:29)