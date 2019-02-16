Try 1 month for 99¢

Saturday in Belle Fourche

Team Results

1. RC Stevens 212.5, 2. RC Central 203.0, 3. Sturgis Brown 174.5, 4. Spearfish 114.0, 5. Douglas/RC Christian 68.0, 6. Belle Fourche 64.5, 7. Pine Ridge 5.5, 8. Little Wound 4.0

Individual Results

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kaden Olson of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place - Jack Schoenhard of RC Stevens

3rd Place - Josh Hoffman of Spearfish

4th Place - Noah Popken of RC Central

1st Place Match

Kaden Olson (Sturgis Brown) 35-6, Fr. over Jack Schoenhard (RC Stevens) 38-15, Fr. (Fall 5:04)

3rd Place Match

Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 21-21, So. over Noah Popken (RC Central) 13-37, Fr. (Fall 0:56)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Landen Fischer of RC Stevens

2nd Place - Cael Larson of RC Central

3rd Place - Clayton Donovan of Spearfish

4th Place - Evan Osborn of Sturgis Brown

1st Place Match

Landen Fischer (RC Stevens) 32-10, Sr. over Cael Larson (RC Central) 49-1, So. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 38-15, Fr. over Evan Osborn (Sturgis Brown) 23-6, So. (Fall 3:30)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jacob Wood of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place - Logen Fischer of RC Stevens

3rd Place - William George of Douglas/RC Christian

4th Place - Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Jacob Wood (Sturgis Brown) 36-3, Sr. over Logen Fischer (RC Stevens) 41-15, Sr. (Dec 7-6)

3rd Place Match

William George (Douglas/RC Christian) 36-10, Sr. over Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 34-14, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Logan Desersa of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place - Cody Stockman of RC Stevens

3rd Place - Zack Soderlin of RC Central

4th Place - Jake Hoffman of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Logan Desersa (Sturgis Brown) 21-17, So. over Cody Stockman (RC Stevens) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match

Zack Soderlin (RC Central) 22-21, 7th. over Jake Hoffman (Spearfish) 11-18, Fr. (Fall 1:20)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Max Sailor of Spearfish

2nd Place - Declan Malone of RC Stevens

3rd Place - Ethan Thibeault of RC Central

4th Place - Payton DeWitt of Douglas/RC Christian

1st Place Match

Max Sailor (Spearfish) 36-10, So. over Declan Malone (RC Stevens) 36-15, Jr. (Fall 1:07)

3rd Place Match

Ethan Thibeault (RC Central) 27-14, So. over Payton DeWitt (Douglas/RC Christian) 26-17, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kadyn Kraye of RC Central

2nd Place - Darien Malone of RC Stevens

3rd Place - Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis Brown

4th Place - Jackson Wilson of Douglas/RC Christian

1st Place Match

Kadyn Kraye (RC Central) 39-11, Jr. over Darien Malone (RC Stevens) 30-15, Jr. (Fall 2:26)

3rd Place Match

Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) 24-19, Fr. over Jackson Wilson (Douglas/RC Christian) 25-18, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - TJ Morrison of RC Central

2nd Place - Reese Jacobs of Sturgis Brown

3rd Place - Cayden Wolfe of Belle Fourche

4th Place - Caleb Allen of RC Stevens

1st Place Match

TJ Morrison (RC Central) 42-11, So. over Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 31-13, 8th. (Dec 12-5)

3rd Place Match

Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 28-12, Fr. over Caleb Allen (RC Stevens) 10-21, Fr. (Fall 1:58)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cooper Voorhees of RC Stevens

2nd Place - Colton Jackson of Douglas/RC Christian

3rd Place - Brayden Burrus of RC Central

4th Place - Jaredon Dosch of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Cooper Voorhees (RC Stevens) 44-2, Jr. over Colton Jackson (Douglas/RC Christian) 36-9, Sr. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

Brayden Burrus (RC Central) 30-17, Jr. over Jaredon Dosch (Belle Fourche) 29-16, Sr. (Fall 0:33)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nate Allen of RC Stevens

2nd Place - Wren Jacobs of Sturgis Brown

3rd Place - Cael Citrowske of Spearfish

4th Place - Landin Winter of RC Central

1st Place Match

Nate Allen (RC Stevens) 32-13, Sr. over Wren Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 19-5, So. (For.)

3rd Place Match

Cael Citrowske (Spearfish) 21-15, So. over Landin Winter (RC Central) 22-26, Fr. (Dec 9-3)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Wyatt Jungclaus of RC Central

2nd Place - Caleb Brink of RC Stevens

3rd Place - Carl Nash of Sturgis Brown

4th Place - Cade Bickerdyke of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Wyatt Jungclaus (RC Central) 44-7, Jr. over Caleb Brink (RC Stevens) 33-15, Jr. (MD 10-1)

3rd Place Match

Carl Nash (Sturgis Brown) 13-4, Sr. over Cade Bickerdyke (Belle Fourche) 23-22, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:31 (16-1))

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Anthony Knodell of RC Central

2nd Place - Ryan Brink of RC Stevens

3rd Place - Taylor Coffield of Sturgis Brown

4th Place - Elijah Zuniga of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Anthony Knodell (RC Central) 25-12, Sr. over Ryan Brink (RC Stevens) 18-15, So. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Taylor Coffield (Sturgis Brown) 18-16, Jr. over Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish) 27-21, Jr. (TB-1 2-1)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Keenan McKnight of RC Central

2nd Place - Ben Sobczak of RC Stevens

3rd Place - Tice McVay of Sturgis Brown

4th Place - Walker Horn of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Keenan McKnight (RC Central) 34-15, Sr. over Ben Sobczak (RC Stevens) 20-23, Sr. (Fall 4:58)

3rd Place Match

Tice McVay (Sturgis Brown) 17-20, Sr. over Walker Horn (Belle Fourche) 10-16, Jr. (Fall 1:00)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nolan Smith of RC Central

2nd Place - Hunter McMath of RC Stevens

3rd Place - Evan Hehr of Spearfish

4th Place - Clayton Smith of Sturgis Brown

1st Place Match

Nolan Smith (RC Central) 36-7, Sr. over Hunter McMath (RC Stevens) 31-14, Sr. (Fall 1:35)

3rd Place Match

Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 33-9, Jr. over Clayton Smith (Sturgis Brown) 23-20, Jr. (Fall 0:50)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Connor Braun of Douglas/RC Christian

2nd Place - Michael Streeter of Belle Fourche

3rd Place - Austin Crotteau of Spearfish

4th Place - Dylan Wetsit of Sturgis Brown

1st Place Match

Connor Braun (Douglas/RC Christian) 29-13, Sr. over Michael Streeter (Belle Fourche) 25-19, Jr. (Fall 2:50)

3rd Place Match

Austin Crotteau (Spearfish) 9-13, So. over Dylan Wetsit (Sturgis Brown) 12-20, Sr. (Fall 2:29)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags