AA STATE TOURNAMENT - Schedules, photos and stories from the Girls' AA State Tournament

At the forefront of Thursday’s opening-round games of the girls basketball Class AA State Tournament is the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup between Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central, which split its regular season matchups.
“This is a great culmination to a phenomenal season for our kids,” Central head coach Allan Bertram said. “Tonight was the epitome of what we’ve done all year. We defended like no other and that’s what we have hung our hat on the entire season.”
The Rapid City Central Cobblers celebrate with the student section after defeating Watertown in the SoDak 16 to win a spot in the AA State Tournament against crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens Thursday at 1:45 p.m. in the Ice Arena at the Monument in Rapid City.
PHOTOS and VIDEOS: Central advances to AA State Tournament
The Rapid City Central Cobblers used their tenacious defense to beat Watertown in the SoDak 16 to advance to next week's AA State Tournament in the Ice Arena at the Monument in Rapid City. They will face Rapid City Stevens in the first round Thursday.
1 of 20
C1.jpg
Kent Bush/Journal Staff
Rapid City Central celebrates as the time runs out in the Cobblers' SoDak 16 win over Watertown to advance to the AA State Tournament.
C1A.jpg
Kent Bush/Journal Staff
The Rapid City Central Cobblers celebrate with the student section after defeating Watertown in the SoDak 16 to win a spot in the AA State Tournament against crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens Thursday at 1:45 p.m. in the Ice Arena at the Monument in Rapid City.
C1B.jpg
Kent Bush / Journal Staff
The Rapid City Central Cobblers celebrate with their student section after defeating Watertown in the Class AA SoDak 16 Friday at Naasz Gymnasium to advance to the AA State Tournament next week.
Rapid City Central's Josie Hill (left) blocks the shot of Watertown's Jaida Young in the Cobblers' win over the Arrows in the Class AA SoDak 16 Friday night at Naasz Gymnasium.
1 of 50
030522-spt-StevensGirls1.JPG
Matt Gade/Journal staff
Rapid City Stevens' Jayda McNabb (21) goes to the basket in front of a pair of Brookings defenders including Brookings' Gracey Sheridan, left, during a SoDak 16 game on Friday night at Stevens High School.
Rapid City Stevens' Bailee Sobczak (23) fights for a loose ball along side Rapid City Stevens' Taaliyah Porter (3) against Brookings' Logan Smidt (40) and Brookings' Ainsley Shelsta (52) during a SoDak 16 game on Friday night at Stevens High School.
Rapid City Stevens' Jaden Matkins (32) hoists the team's SoDak 16 plaque as Jillian Delzer, second from left, and Bailee Sobczak, left, celebrate with Matkins to secure a spot in the Class AA state tournament next Thursday at The Monument.
PHOTOS Rapid City Stevens girls down Brookings 56-32 to advance to the state tournament
The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team defeated Brookings 56-32 in the SoDak 16 to advance to the Class AA state tournament next week in Rapid City.
1 of 50
030522-spt-StevensGirls1.JPG
Matt Gade/Journal staff
Rapid City Stevens' Jayda McNabb (21) goes to the basket in front of a pair of Brookings defenders including Brookings' Gracey Sheridan, left, during a SoDak 16 game on Friday night at Stevens High School.
030522-spt-StevensGirls2.JPG
Matt Gade/Journal staff
Rapid City Stevens' Bailee Sobczak (23) shoots a basket in front of a Brookings defender during a SoDak 16 game on Friday night at Stevens High School.
030522-spt-StevensGirls3.JPG
Matt Gade/Journal staff
Rapid City Stevens' Jaden Matkins (32) and Ella Kieffer (5) do player introductions during a SoDak 16 game against Brookings on Friday night at Stevens High School.
030522-spt-StevensGirls4.JPG
Matt Gade/Journal staff
Rapid City Stevens' Macey Wathen (22) and Ella Kieffer (5) do player introductions during a SoDak 16 game against Brookings on Friday night at Stevens High School.
030522-spt-StevensGirls5.JPG
Matt Gade/Journal staff
Rapid City Stevens' Jayda McNabb (21) shoots in front of the Brookings defense during a SoDak 16 game on Friday night at Stevens High School.
030522-spt-StevensGirls6.JPG
Matt Gade/Journal staff
Rapid City Stevens' Bailee Sobczak (23) shoots behind a screen during a SoDak 16 game against Brookings on Friday night at Stevens High School.
030522-spt-StevensGirls7.JPG
Matt Gade/Journal staff
Rapid City Stevens students perform a cheer with the cheerleaders during a SoDak 16 game against Brookings on Friday night at Stevens High School.
030522-spt-StevensGirls8.JPG
Matt Gade/Journal staff
Rapid City Stevens' Jillian Delzer (25) dribbles to the basket as Brookings' Claire Burns (22) defends during a SoDak 16 game on Friday night at Stevens High School.
030522-spt-StevensGirls9.JPG
Matt Gade/Journal staff
The Rapid City Stevens bench celebrates a basket during a SoDak 16 game against Brookings on Friday night at Stevens High School.
030522-spt-StevensGirls10.JPG
Matt Gade/Journal staff
Rapid City Stevens' Taaliyah Porter (3) brings the ball up the court past a Brookings defender during a SoDak 16 game on Friday night at Stevens High School.