AA STATE TOURNAMENT - Schedules, photos and stories from the Girls' AA State Tournament

R.C. Stevens downs rival R.C. Central

Rapid City Stevens forward Bailee Sobczak (23) battles for a rebound with Rapid City Central's Mari Richards (44) during the Raiders' 51-40 win over the Cobblers on Friday at Naasz Gymnasium.

 Jeff Easton / Journal Correspondent

This collection of stories, schedules, photos and videos from the Girls' AA State Tournament will be updated throughout the weekend.

Sadie Glade, strong defense send Central girls back to State

“This is a great culmination to a phenomenal season for our kids,” Central head coach Allan Bertram said. “Tonight was the epitome of what we’ve done all year. We defended like no other and that’s what we have hung our hat on the entire season.”

PHOTOS and VIDEOS: Central advances to AA State Tournament

The Rapid City Central Cobblers used their tenacious defense to beat Watertown in the SoDak 16 to advance to next week's AA State Tournament in the Ice Arena at the Monument in Rapid City. They will face Rapid City Stevens in the first round Thursday.

PHOTOS Rapid City Stevens girls down Brookings 56-32 to advance to the state tournament

The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team defeated Brookings 56-32 in the SoDak 16 to advance to the Class AA state tournament next week in Rapid City.

