Abe brushes aside worries of virus impact on Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Concern about the spreading coronavirus outbreak in China and its impact on this year's Tokyo Olympics reached Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.
Abe was asked about the virus by an opposition lawmaker but he brushed aside worries.
"We will respond appropriately," Abe said, speaking in Japanese, "while closely cooperating with the World Health Organization and other international organizations so that we can proceed with the preparations without letting it affect the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics."
Japan has not reported any fatalities from the outbreak, while China has reported more than 300 deaths from the virus and more than 17,000 cases.
The Olympics open July 24.
South Dakota No. 22 in AP Women’s Top 25
NEW YORK — South Dakota dropped one spot to No. 22 in the Associated Press women’s basketball poll released Monday.
The Coyotes (21-2) lost a spot in the poll despite posting wins last week over Omaha and Denver. South Dakota plays only once this week, a Sunday game at North Dakota.
South Carolina retained its firm grip on the top spot in the AP top 25. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel Monday after routing Mississippi in record fashion and beating then-No. 22 Tennessee.
Baylor remained No. 2, receiving three first-place votes. Oregon, UConn and Louisville rounded out the first five teams in the poll. The Cardinals got the other first-place vote.
BU beats BC in 2OT, to face Northeastern in Beanpot final
BOSTON — Wilmer Skoog scored 7:20 into the second overtime and Boston University rallied past No. 4 Boston College 5-4 in the nightcap at Monday's Beanpot opening round.
The Terriers (11-8-6) will face two-time defending champion Northeastern, which beat Harvard 3-1 earlier in the night, in the final at TD Garden next Monday. BU will be looking for its 31st Beanpot, most in the tourney's 68-year history.
BC led 3-1 before BU's three-goal rally in the third period. Robert Mastrosimone cut in alone and slipped a shot past Spencer Knight to push the Terriers ahead 4-3 with 1:42 left in regulation.
David Cotton's second of the game — a tough-angle wrist shot from the right circle with Knight pulled for an extra skater — tied it with 57.9 seconds left.