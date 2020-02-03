Abe brushes aside worries of virus impact on Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Concern about the spreading coronavirus outbreak in China and its impact on this year's Tokyo Olympics reached Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.

Abe was asked about the virus by an opposition lawmaker but he brushed aside worries.

"We will respond appropriately," Abe said, speaking in Japanese, "while closely cooperating with the World Health Organization and other international organizations so that we can proceed with the preparations without letting it affect the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics."

Japan has not reported any fatalities from the outbreak, while China has reported more than 300 deaths from the virus and more than 17,000 cases.

The Olympics open July 24.

South Dakota No. 22 in AP Women’s Top 25

NEW YORK — South Dakota dropped one spot to No. 22 in the Associated Press women’s basketball poll released Monday.

The Coyotes (21-2) lost a spot in the poll despite posting wins last week over Omaha and Denver. South Dakota plays only once this week, a Sunday game at North Dakota.