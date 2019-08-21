{{featured_button_text}}

Adams State took the top places in The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) 2019 Preseason Men’s Cross Country Coaches' Poll and Runners to Watch on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies just barely edge Colorado School of Mines as the men's favorite with 212 points and six first-place votes, to 211 points and five fist-place votes for the Orediggers.

The coaches’ poll was voted on by all 16 head men’s cross country coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own institution. The Preseason Runners to Watch were selected by each institution.

Black Hills State University was predicted sixth with 161 points, while South Dakota School of Mines and Chadron State tied for 12th with 66 points each.

St. Thomas More graduate Luke Julian was named one of the Players (Runners) to Watch for Colorado Mines.

On the women's side, Adams State was a much clearer favorite with 224 points and 14 first-place votes. Western State and Colorado School of Mines both got one first-place vote, with the Grizzlies second with 207 points and the Orediggers third with 201.

Black Hills  State was fifth with 163 points, while Chadron State was 12th with 75 points and South Dakota Mines 13th with 48 points.

RMAC Preseason Coaches Poll

Men

1. Adams State – 212 (6)

2. Colorado School of Mines – 211 (5)

3. Western – 206 (5)

4. UCCS – 171

5. CSU-Pueblo – 170

6. Black Hills State – 161

7. MSU Denver – 126

8. Colorado Christian – 120

9. Fort Lewis – 108

10. Colorado Mesa – 106

11. Dixie State – 71

T-12. South Dakota School of Mines – 66

T-12. Chadron State – 66

14. New Mexico Highlands – 61

15. Westminster – 34

16. Regis – 31

Preseason Runners to Watch

Adams State -- Kale Adams, Isaiah Rodarte

Black Hills State -- Jake Iverson

Chadron State -- Jesse Jaramillo

Colorado Christian -- Issac Russo

Colorado Mesa -- Jerod Kuhn, Hunter Thompson

Colorado School of Mines -- Luc Hagen, Luke Julian

CSU-Pueblo -- Dylan Day, Canaan Lamberth, Cole Muñoz

Dixie State -- Kyler Miller

Fort Lewis -- Andrew Rome, Steven Nez

Metropolitan State University Denver -- Sam Berg, Jacob Link

New Mexico Highlands -- Andrew Amor, Carlos Cortes

Regis University -- Vincent Frazier, Emilio Tovilla, Brian Martinez

South Dakota Mines -- Chase Wood, Jake Huber

University of Colorado Colorado Springs -- Afewerki Zeru, Sam Nofziger

Western -- Taylor Stack

Westminster -- Aidan Urban, Tony Nickerson

Women

Adams State – 224 (14)

Western – 207 (1)

Colorado School of Mines – 201 (1)

UCCS – 176

Black Hills State – 163

CSU-Pueblo – 135

MSU Denver – 121

Colorado Christian – 120

Dixie State - 112

Fort Lewis – 109

Colorado Mesa – 104

Chadron State – 75

South Dakota School of Mines – 48

New Mexico State – 47

Westminster – 44

Regis - 34

Preseason Runners to Watch

Admas State -- Roisin Flanagan, Eilish Flanagan, Stephanie Cotter

Black Hills State -- Nicole Allerdings

Chadron State -- Kiya Passero

Colorado Christian -- Kayla Hanson

Colorado Mesa -- Lindsay Parsons, Ashlyn Brent

Colorado School of Mines -- Chloe Cook, Maddie Geesen

CSU-Pueblo -- Nicole Bouma, Claire Pauley

Dixie State -- Billie Hatch

 Fort Lewis -- Makiah Salzano, Jessica Ramirez

Metropolitan State University Denver -- Alden Gruidel, Vanessa Kort

New Mexico Highlands -- Theresa Moser

Regis University -- Sarah Smagacz, Annika Zenk, Theodora Zastrocky

South Dakota Mines -- Kayla Gagen, Laramie Giles

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Kayla Wooten, Hannah Ellis

Western -- Bailey Sharon

Westminster -- Hannah Rohrer-Fitzhugh

