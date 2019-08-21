Adams State took the top places in The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) 2019 Preseason Men’s Cross Country Coaches' Poll and Runners to Watch on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies just barely edge Colorado School of Mines as the men's favorite with 212 points and six first-place votes, to 211 points and five fist-place votes for the Orediggers.
The coaches’ poll was voted on by all 16 head men’s cross country coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own institution. The Preseason Runners to Watch were selected by each institution.
Black Hills State University was predicted sixth with 161 points, while South Dakota School of Mines and Chadron State tied for 12th with 66 points each.
St. Thomas More graduate Luke Julian was named one of the Players (Runners) to Watch for Colorado Mines.
On the women's side, Adams State was a much clearer favorite with 224 points and 14 first-place votes. Western State and Colorado School of Mines both got one first-place vote, with the Grizzlies second with 207 points and the Orediggers third with 201.
Black Hills State was fifth with 163 points, while Chadron State was 12th with 75 points and South Dakota Mines 13th with 48 points.
RMAC Preseason Coaches Poll
Men
1. Adams State – 212 (6)
2. Colorado School of Mines – 211 (5)
3. Western – 206 (5)
4. UCCS – 171
5. CSU-Pueblo – 170
6. Black Hills State – 161
7. MSU Denver – 126
8. Colorado Christian – 120
9. Fort Lewis – 108
10. Colorado Mesa – 106
11. Dixie State – 71
T-12. South Dakota School of Mines – 66
T-12. Chadron State – 66
14. New Mexico Highlands – 61
15. Westminster – 34
16. Regis – 31
Preseason Runners to Watch
Adams State -- Kale Adams, Isaiah Rodarte
Black Hills State -- Jake Iverson
Chadron State -- Jesse Jaramillo
Colorado Christian -- Issac Russo
Colorado Mesa -- Jerod Kuhn, Hunter Thompson
Colorado School of Mines -- Luc Hagen, Luke Julian
CSU-Pueblo -- Dylan Day, Canaan Lamberth, Cole Muñoz
Dixie State -- Kyler Miller
Fort Lewis -- Andrew Rome, Steven Nez
Metropolitan State University Denver -- Sam Berg, Jacob Link
New Mexico Highlands -- Andrew Amor, Carlos Cortes
Regis University -- Vincent Frazier, Emilio Tovilla, Brian Martinez
South Dakota Mines -- Chase Wood, Jake Huber
University of Colorado Colorado Springs -- Afewerki Zeru, Sam Nofziger
Western -- Taylor Stack
Westminster -- Aidan Urban, Tony Nickerson
Women
Adams State – 224 (14)
Western – 207 (1)
Colorado School of Mines – 201 (1)
UCCS – 176
Black Hills State – 163
CSU-Pueblo – 135
MSU Denver – 121
Colorado Christian – 120
Dixie State - 112
Fort Lewis – 109
Colorado Mesa – 104
Chadron State – 75
South Dakota School of Mines – 48
New Mexico State – 47
Westminster – 44
Regis - 34
Preseason Runners to Watch
Admas State -- Roisin Flanagan, Eilish Flanagan, Stephanie Cotter
Black Hills State -- Nicole Allerdings
Chadron State -- Kiya Passero
Colorado Christian -- Kayla Hanson
Colorado Mesa -- Lindsay Parsons, Ashlyn Brent
Colorado School of Mines -- Chloe Cook, Maddie Geesen
CSU-Pueblo -- Nicole Bouma, Claire Pauley
Dixie State -- Billie Hatch
Fort Lewis -- Makiah Salzano, Jessica Ramirez
Metropolitan State University Denver -- Alden Gruidel, Vanessa Kort
New Mexico Highlands -- Theresa Moser
Regis University -- Sarah Smagacz, Annika Zenk, Theodora Zastrocky
South Dakota Mines -- Kayla Gagen, Laramie Giles
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Kayla Wooten, Hannah Ellis
Western -- Bailey Sharon
Westminster -- Hannah Rohrer-Fitzhugh