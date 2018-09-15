Black Hills State University football was edged out in a shootout on the road Saturday, as it lost to Adams State 44-41.
The Grizzlies overcame 18 penalties for 211 yards by accumulating 312 rushing yards. Tyree Harris rushed 32 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
BHSU ended the first quarter leading 14-10 on a 1-yard touchdown run from Ryan Hommel and a 24-yard pass from Hommel to Dylan Reiners. ASU got a touchdown from Harris from 3-yards out and a 26-yard field goal from Erick Ruiz.
In the second quarter the Grizzlies scored three passing touchdowns from Nick Rooney, Marquese Surrell caught a 28-yard pass, and Chad Hovasse caught two, one from 11-yards out and 26-yards out. Yellow Jacket kicker Trey Fleming hit field goals from 22 and 29-yards out. ASU led 31-20 at the half.
In the third Surrell caught another touchdown, this time from 26-yards out, but the extra point was blocked. Later in the quarter Jordan Pace caught a 7-yard touchdown from Hommel. At the end of the third the Grizzlies led 37-27.
Eight seconds into the fourth Harris scored from 18-yards out. The Yellow Jackets tried to mount a rally, as Hommel scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown with 12:25 remaining and Jack Walbye scored from 3-yards out with 5:35 remaining, but that's as close as the Yellow Jackets would get.
Hommel finished the game 40-of-59 with 383 yards and two touchdowns.
BHSU, 0-3 overall and 0-3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, face Fort Lewis next Saturday on the road.
Wild fourth quarter leads Eagles by Fort Lewis
On the day its stadium was dedicated, Chadron State rallied in the fourth quarter to top Fort Lewis 31-21.
After a scoreless first quarter, CSC's Carson Reed got the scoring started with a 39-yard field goal. Later in the quarter Tevon Wright caught a 11-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Holst.
Holst finished the game 19-of-34 with 221 yards and two touchdowns.
Fort Lewis got on the board before the end of the half as Nick McNamee found Mason Hatton for a 4-yard touchdown. At the half, the Eagles led 10-7.
The Skyhawks took the lead in the third when Isiah Mayberry recovered a fumble in the end zone. At the end of the third Fort Lewis led 14-10.
CSC scored 58 seconds into the fourth when Brandon Fullerton caught a 9-yard touchdown from Holst. The Skyhawks responded with a 1-yard touchdown pass from McNamee to Hatton to take a 21-17 lead with 8:07 left.
With 5:14 left a punt was blocked and recovered in the end zone by Jackson Dickerson. With 1:27 left, DeAndre Barthwell put the game on ice with a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown.
CSC, 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the RMAC, faces Colorado Mesa on the road next Saturday.
Weber St. controls South Dakota in 27-10 win
Jake Constantine threw a touchdown pass, Josh Davis ran for 105 yards and Weber State used stout defense to defeat South Dakota 27-10 on Saturday night.
Trey Tuttle, who made four field goals, nailed a 42-yarder to put Weber State (2-1) on the board with 5:12 left in the first quarter. Three minutes later the Wildcats' Parker Preator sacked Austin Simmons whose fumble was scooped up by Landon Stice and returned 28 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion made it 11-0.
Mason Lorber put South Dakota (1-2) on the scoreboard with a 26-yard field goal to start the second quarter. Then, with 4:15 left before halftime, Constantine threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Darryl Denby for an 18-3 lead.
Simmons threw for 210 yards and completed a late touchdown pass to Dakarai Allen. South Dakota turned it over three times and suffered 117 yards in penalties.
Raghib Ismail Jr.'s late TD lifts Wyoming over Wofford 17-14
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Raghib Ismail Jr.'s 9-yard touchdown catch from Tyler Vander Waal with 17 seconds left capped a frantic 80-yard drive and lifted Wyoming over Wofford 17-14 on Saturday.
Wyoming (2-2) struggled on offense until Vander Waal caught fire in the fourth quarter, passing for 164 of his 224 yards.
Wofford (2-1) appeared to have secured a rare win against an FBS opponent when linebacker Robbie Armstrong hit Vander Vaal as he threw, allowing Weston Rountree to intercept with 3:25 to play.
But the Terriers gained only one first down and punted, setting up the Cowboys' game-winning drive with 1:59 remaining. On the winning play, Ismail sliced right to left across the middle, taking Vander Waal's toss at the 5, eluding a tackle by Rountree and diving into the front left corner of the end zone.
Andrew Wingard led Wyoming's defense with a game-high 12 tackles plus an interception, his first of the season and ninth of his career.