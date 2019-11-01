A South Dakota high school playoff football game that ended with the undefeated Pierre Governors crushing the winless Spearfish Spartans 103-0 has some people, including a state lawmaker, calling for a mercy rule.
Pierre led 42-0 after the first quarter, 75-0 at halftime and 96-0 after the third quarter. The Argus Leader reports that Pierre rested its starters early and played their fourth-string lineup for a good chunk of Thursday's Class 11AA quarterfinal game.
State Rep. Fred Deutsch, of Florence, on Twitter, said people have asked him for legislation to fix the problem.
"People walking in my office want legislation to fix the @SDHSAA so another blowout Pierre/Spearfish 103-0 football game doesn't occur. Asked what they want done, no one had an answer. So now it's up to you @danswartos. Please fix!"
The mercy rule calls for a running clock when games get out of hand. It's used in some South Dakota divisions, but not Class 11AA.
On Twitter Friday morning, SDHSAA executive director Dan Swartos said they will recommend it again and look at the classification process.
"AA and AAA have resisted implementing mercy rule/running clock due to travel. We will recommend it again. Also will be looking at classifications. Our established process would be better than legislation. We will work to improve it for all involved," Swartos said.
Spearfish went into the game 0-9 and had been outscored 384-23 this season.
Pierre, 10-0 and the top-ranked team in 11AA this season, will host Mitchell in the semifinals Friday. Mitchell defeated Sturgis 35-28 Thursday night. The Kernels fell to Pierre 75-5 Oct. 18 in Mitchell.