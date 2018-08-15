Throughout the summer, the way the 2017 football season ended was all Hill City quarterback Noah Krull could think about, as well as running back and linebacker Tyler Arnold could think about.
As the senior leaders worked in the weight room, the team's loss in the playoffs to Kadoka Area was in the front of their minds. They don't think the season should have ended as early as it did.
This season, Krull, Arnold and the rest of the Rangers aren't planning on an early exit.
"We’ve put a lot of work in over the summer. A lot of people showed up for weight lifting. Last season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, so this season we’re a lot more motivated," Arnold said. "We know that we can do a lot better, and we plan on putting all of our work on the field and hopefully get some good outcomes."
Krull said that attitude starts with the nine seniors who have set the tone for leadership.
"We have a lot of guys that don’t hang their heads, if something bad happens we say ‘that’s not going to happen again, lets fix it,’" he said. "If the lowerclassman make a mistake we won’t yell at them, we’ll help them through it because they’ll be seniors someday and we don’t want them to be a bad a captain."
Hill City will try to go further in the playoffs with a new coach as well. After spending the last five season at Bismarck St. Mary's in North Dakota, Brett Eckert is back in the nine-man ranks and is trying to build the Ranger program his way.
His way happens to be very fast.
"We’re trying to build the program that you take each day and you get better. We hold ourselves very highly accountable for our actions, and how we go about practice," he said. "We attack practice, it’s not light, it’s pretty intensive. Very high energy, we never walk on the field, we base it on fundamentals and work ethic, we’re going to try to outwork people."
He has some advantages in his first season at the helm. He has size returning on the offensive and defensive lines, and speed at the skill positions.
Defensively, Eckert emphasizes speed and getting as many players to the ball carrier as possible on every play.
"It’s all predicated on being gap responsible and playing fast, that’s our reality," he said. "It’s way different when a guy thinks he’s going to break away and he breaks the first tackle but there’s three more coming. Our goal is to play as fast as we can while still being disciplined."
Offensively, he wants his team to play with the same kind of physicality.
"We’ll kind of see where we progress to," he said. "We’re a downhill football team, we’re a power football team so we’ll see how it matches up with other teams, especially with the advent of all the spread offenses that are popping up. We want to try to control the line of scrimmage so downhill football is our primary gameplan."
Beyond the gameplan, Eckert said he is a 'one day at a time' type of coach. He doesn't have a magical win total he wants to reach this season. He said he knows that if his team puts the kind of effort into practice that it can, the wins will take care of themselves.
"We talked as a team about what we expect of ourselves, with this being the first year it’s kind of an adventure," he said. "As a coaching staff we kind of have expectations of where we think we can end up but we always talk to the kids. It’s one game at a time, right now we have to focus on Newell. If you don’t take your games seriously or you overlook an opponent, all of a sudden you lose games you probably should have won."
The Rangers open on the road against Newell Friday, it'll be the last opening day for a group of seniors that have largely been playing with each other since middle school.
Krull stopped short of saying that he wanted to go further in the playoffs than last season, but he trusts in not only his group of seniors but the entire team to be as competitive as possible.
"The seniors are going to give it their all and lead by example. We've had a lot of playing time, we have offense, some good defense players, special teams, all around this is the probably the best (group) of seniors we’ve had in a long time," he said. "We want to win the games we’re supposed to win, maybe a few we aren’t supposed to win, definitely make it to playoffs but once we get there we want to focus on one game at a time."
Trust goes a long way with Arnold too. He said that trust is how the Rangers can be successful this season.
"We all just need to work together, that’s what we’ve been practicing," he said. "On defense everyone needs to fly to the ball, on offense everyone needs to do their job, and if everyone does their job the guy with the ball should be able to do his because it’s really just nine 1-on-1 battles. If you win yours, we’re pretty confident everyone else can win theirs."
The Rangers and Newell kickoff at 4 p.m. Friday.