It’s been a good recruiting year for the Sturgis Scoopers, fresh off a 3-5 season … the team’s best finish in several years.
The fruits of some of those wins might explain some seniors who came out for the team for the first time in a few years, head coach Chris Koletzky said.
And he’s not complaining.
“If you’re not winning games, that is not a lot of fun,” Koletzky said. “Most of those wins were at home, and they saw that excitement, and the fun the kids were having. That helped.”
Koletzky also said the Sturgis coaches combed the halls and talked to perspective players, selling them on joining or rejoining the team.
The Scoopers open the 2018 season tonight against one of their Northern Hills rivals, Belle Fourche. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Lou Graslie Field in Belle Fourche.
Koletzky mentioned one newcomer in particular that will help is senior h-back and cornerback Cedrick Stabber. He likes the athleticism of several of the newcomers out this season.
“They have the tools, but we’re just trying to get them up to pace as far as our scheme, and football at this level to the point that they can help our team,” he said. “I think that group will pay some big dividends.”
Koletzky said their numbers are up, inthe low 40s on the varsity (10-12), with about 15 freshmen. He believes it is starting to pay off as Sturgis went from 1-26 in his first three years to three wins in 2017.
“We’re getting close to that 60-point, which is kind of our goal this year,” he said. “It is nowhere near where we need to compete with a Pierre or a Mitchell. We'll just continue to connect with our middle school program and do some of the things we have done in the past couple of years. It is starting to pay off.”
In the second year of a different offense and defense has paid some dividends, Koletzky said. The returners are helping the younger players come along.
“The communication is a little better, and I like to see that. When you have some success, it raises the bar of expectations of your team, and you expect more out of them. What I like to see in watching film and getting into their playbooks, when you raise that level, kids are more willing to buy in.”
Koletzky is pleased with some of his skill players on offense, led by senior quarterback Gavin West, who was among the state’s best hurdlers last spring, and 6-foot-4 tight end Jay Krull.
“Gavin is a big, strong kid and a good weapon for us,” he said. “Our wing backs have some good speed and Krull is a big target. “
The biggest question going in could be the offensive line, Koletzky said, as the team looks to replace all-stater Joel Carpenter.
“We have three new linemen that we’re trying to mix in,” he said.
On defense, Koletzky said the Scoopers return “five or six starters,” and their big strength could be the size of the defensive line.
“I’m not going to put the physical word in there yet because we have to prove it, but we’re 230 (pounds) on the ends, 240 in the middle and we can bring a nose in at 330. That’s as big as we have been up there.”
The Scoopers open with Belle Fourche, a team that they have had some big battles with in the last few years. Nothing should change, Koletzky said.
“Belle will be a much-improved team, that’s for sure. We’re not going to sugarcoat things, we’re worried about them getting on us and wearing us out because they are big up front," he said. "They are coached-up well. It is going to be a heck of a game.”
The Scoopers made good strides last season and will look to keep that pace. One of the ways to do that, Koletzky said, is to add more depth.
“I think we have to keep improving with our ones, and hopefully get to the point where some boys are playing just one way,” he said. "If you want to compete with the best teams, it is simply a numbers game.”