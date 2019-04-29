It was whirl wind ride last summer when South Dakota School of Mines volleyball coach Lauren Torvi was hired last July.
The team debuted in August, and what followed was a 4-24 season with a 1-17 record in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Spring practices started in January, and Torvi believes she is starting to install the culture she wanted to, but didn't have time to, last summer.
The Hardrockers won all of their games during a spring tournament at Chadron State in April, and did the same thing at another tournament at Black Hills State.
During the tournament in Chadron, Mines topped CSC, Laramie County Community College and Central Wyoming Junior College. In Spearfish, Mines beat LCCC again, Sheridan College, the University of Jamestown and a BHSU alumni team.
"We set a lot of goals about where we wanted to be at the end, one of our goals was to win every spring game we played," Torvi said. "It’s nice to set those goals and accomplish them."
Torvi said the competition at both tournaments isn't on the same level that the Hardrockers will see during the RMAC schedule in the fall, but one thing she's been trying to change about the Mines volleyball program is knowing how to win.
Since joining the RMAC in 2016, Mines has gone 8-77 overall and 2-52 in the conference.
The simple act of a team seeing itself win, even if it's in spring, can be huge to building a program that hasn't seen itself win very much, according to Torvi.
"There wasn’t one time this fall we were able to beat someone 25-10, or 25-12, and it was really interesting to watch them go through that this spring and not let up, and see how they handled that type of situation," she said. "I’ve been really proud that they don’t let up and they try harder."
Mines has seven players returning on top if its recruiting class, but was forced to play with six players during the spring tournament because one of its players was hurt.
With six players meaning no substitutes, and games being played back-to-back in spring tournaments, Torvi admitted the circumstances were grueling. That's what made it all the more impressive to her.
"Our athletes have become different athletes and different volleyball players because they put their time in the weight room," she said. "I knew where we were at the end of spring but at the beginning of spring I wouldn’t have known because they’re different athletes now, they’re different women. They’ve grown a lot."
Torvi said the team sat down and talked about how it was going to change the culture of the program, and it started in the spring.
In addition to having a goal of winning all of its spring games, the Hardrockers also set statistical benchmarks they were able to hit in every match.
"I think it’s huge, it’s where the cream rises to the crop and whenever you’re rebuilding a program you’re establishing a new culture, a new image and a new identity and that takes some shape in the fall but I got to campus in July and we got started in August so there wasn’t a whole lot of time to implement a lot of culture, we kind of dove into it," she said. "We spent a lot of time talking about our mentality, how to be good teammates and what we want our brand to be, so this spring to us, I think, is going to redefine our program."
She said she knows that a change isn't going to happen overnight, and that her players know that as well. A strong spring, however, is a strong step in the right direction.
"They know the competition we’re going to get in the fall is going to be a whole different level," she said. "They’ll understand if they can do that with six players and we’re going to add another group of talent I think they’re going to be feeling really good about what they’re doing and that’s half the battle."
Mines opens its season at the Chadron State College Tournament Friday, Sept. 6 when it takes on Montana State-Billings and CSC.