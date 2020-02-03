Local Results: Basketball, Hockey

BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
South Dakota Media Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 3 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
BOYS
Class AA
1. Yankton (14);11-2;98;1
2. S.F. O’Gorman (7);10-2;91;2
3. Brandon Valley;9-4;48;3
4. S.F. Roosevelt;8-4;40;4
5. S.F. Washington;6-5;19;NR
Receiving votes: Huron 18, Lincoln 1.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (21);12-0;105;1
2. Sioux Valley;11-1;78;2
3. Lennox;13-1;51;3
4. S.F. Christian;11-2;46;4
5. Crow Creek;11-1;20;RV
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 15, Dell Rapids 2.
Class B
1. De Smet (20);9-1;104;1
2. Viborg-Hurley (1);11-1;85;2
3. Aberdeen Christian;12-2;49;4
4. White River;11-2;34;3
5. Canistota;10-2;22;5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 10, Sully Buttes 6, Lyman 3, Wolsey-Wessington 1, Howard 1.
GIRLS
Class AA
1. S.F. O’Gorman (21);12-0;105;1
2. Harrisburg;13-0;79;2
3. R.C. Stevens;12-1;66;3
4. S.F. Lincoln;9-3;43;4
5. S.F. Roosevelt;6-6;11;5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 5, Washington 3, Mitchell 2.
Class A
1. Winner (19);13-0;103;1
2. St. Thomas More (2);13-0;81;2
3. Lennox;12-1;67;3
4. Crow Creek;12-1;22;4
5. Red Cloud;13-1;15;RV
Receiving votes: Flandreau 11, Hamlin 7, Tea Area 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 3, McCook Central/Montrose 2, West Central 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (21);15-0;105;1
2. Ethan;12-1;84;2
3. De Smet;12-2;60;4
4. Langford Area;12-1;29;5
5. Faith;14-1;14;RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 12, Faulkton Area 9, Howard 2.
HOCKEY
High School
SDAHA Standings
As of Feb. 2, 2020
BOYS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Sioux Falls #1;12;1;0;0;24;66;26
Sioux Center;11;4;0;0;22;79;46
Brookings;10;2;1;0;21;62;28
Rushmore;9;3;1;1;20;66;43
Huron;7;5;0;1;15;74;67
Oahe;5;3;0;2;12;61;42
Watertown;5;7;1;0;11;41;46
Sioux Falls #2;4;6;1;0;9;30;42
Mitchell;3;10;2;0;8;46;72
Aberdeen;2;9;0;0;4;27;63
Yankton;0;13;0;1;1;39;116
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Friday, Jan. 31
Sioux Falls #1 7, Oahe 3
Huron 8, Aberdeen 3
Brookings 6, Yankton 4
Saturday, Feb. 1
Oahe 4, Watertown 2
Brookings 7, Aberdeen 1
Sioux Center 4, Mitchell 1
Sioux Falls #1 3, Rushmore 1
Sunday, Feb. 2
Sioux Center 3, Brookings 1
Mitchell 4, Aberdeen 1
Sioux Falls #1 4, Rushmore 3
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Friday, Feb. 7
Mitchell at Oahe, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls #2 at Yankton, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Watertown, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Mitchell at Aberdeen, 2 p.m.
Yankton at Sioux Center, 3:45 p.m.
Brookings at Rushmore, 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls #2 at Oahe, 6 p.m.
Watertown at Huron, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 8
Sioux Center at Sioux Falls #2, 12:45 p.m.
Brookings at Rushmore, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Oahe, 3 p.m.
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team G A;Pts
Brown, Sioux Center;30;21;51
Duba, Huron;22;16;38
Schlitz, Huron;20;14;34
Malwitz, S.Falls #1;15;17;32
Kamerman, Sioux City;13;17;30
Delzer, Rushmore;13;14;27
Weber, Yankton;20;7;27
Wedin, Oahe;10;16;26
Erickson, S.Falls #1;14;11;25
Kjelden, Brookings;15;9;24
Brown, Rushmore;8;16;24
GIRLS VARSITY
Team W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Aberdeen;11;1;0;0;22;119;15
Sioux Falls;10;0;0;0;20;80;10
Brookings;9;3;0;1;19;60;35
Mitchell;5;4;0;0;10;44;42
Watertown;5;6;0;0;10;30;51
Sioux Center;5;9;0;0;10;38;68
Oahe;4;8;0;0;8;27;77
Huron;2;8;0;1;5;25;52
Rushmore;1;11;0;0;2;24;96
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Saturday, Feb. 1
Oahe 3, Rushmore 2
Sunday, Feb. 2
Watertown 3, Oahe 0
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
All Times Mountain
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Mitchell at Sioux Falls, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Watertown at Mitchell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Sioux Falls at Oahe, 12 p.m.
Watertown at Huron, 1:30 p.m.
Rushmore at Mitchell, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Rushmore at Mitchell, 9:30 a.m.
POINTS LEADERS
Player, Team;G;A;Pts
Holland, Aberdeen;37;18;55
Eckhoff, Aberdeen;20;21;41
Harbaugh, S.Falls;19;17;36
Halverson, S.Falls;18;18;36
Dean, Aberdeen;10;21;31
Orr, Aberdeen;16;14;30
Barber, Brookings;17;13;30
Myer, Brookings;15;13;28
Winter, S.Falls;9;11;20
Lloyd, Watertown;17;3;20