Local Results: Basketball, Hockey

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

South Dakota Media Polls

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 3 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team's record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

BOYS

Class AA

1. Yankton (14);11-2;98;1

2. S.F. O’Gorman (7);10-2;91;2

3. Brandon Valley;9-4;48;3

4. S.F. Roosevelt;8-4;40;4

5. S.F. Washington;6-5;19;NR

Receiving votes: Huron 18, Lincoln 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (21);12-0;105;1

2. Sioux Valley;11-1;78;2

3. Lennox;13-1;51;3

4. S.F. Christian;11-2;46;4

5. Crow Creek;11-1;20;RV

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 15, Dell Rapids 2.

Class B

1. De Smet (20);9-1;104;1

2. Viborg-Hurley (1);11-1;85;2

3. Aberdeen Christian;12-2;49;4

4. White River;11-2;34;3

5. Canistota;10-2;22;5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 10, Sully Buttes 6, Lyman 3, Wolsey-Wessington 1, Howard 1.

GIRLS

Class AA

1. S.F. O’Gorman (21);12-0;105;1

2. Harrisburg;13-0;79;2

3. R.C. Stevens;12-1;66;3

4. S.F. Lincoln;9-3;43;4

5. S.F. Roosevelt;6-6;11;5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 5, Washington 3, Mitchell 2.

Class A

1. Winner (19);13-0;103;1

2. St. Thomas More (2);13-0;81;2

3. Lennox;12-1;67;3

4. Crow Creek;12-1;22;4

5. Red Cloud;13-1;15;RV

Receiving votes: Flandreau 11, Hamlin 7, Tea Area 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 3, McCook Central/Montrose 2, West Central 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (21);15-0;105;1

2. Ethan;12-1;84;2

3. De Smet;12-2;60;4

4. Langford Area;12-1;29;5

5. Faith;14-1;14;RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 12, Faulkton Area 9, Howard 2.

HOCKEY

High School

SDAHA Standings

As of Feb. 2, 2020

BOYS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Sioux Falls #1;12;1;0;0;24;66;26

Sioux Center;11;4;0;0;22;79;46

Brookings;10;2;1;0;21;62;28

Rushmore;9;3;1;1;20;66;43

Huron;7;5;0;1;15;74;67

Oahe;5;3;0;2;12;61;42

Watertown;5;7;1;0;11;41;46

Sioux Falls #2;4;6;1;0;9;30;42

Mitchell;3;10;2;0;8;46;72

Aberdeen;2;9;0;0;4;27;63

Yankton;0;13;0;1;1;39;116

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Friday, Jan. 31

Sioux Falls #1 7, Oahe 3

Huron 8, Aberdeen 3

Brookings 6, Yankton 4

Saturday, Feb. 1

Oahe 4, Watertown 2

Brookings 7, Aberdeen 1

Sioux Center 4, Mitchell 1

Sioux Falls #1 3, Rushmore 1

Sunday, Feb. 2

Sioux Center 3, Brookings 1

Mitchell 4, Aberdeen 1

Sioux Falls #1 4, Rushmore 3

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Friday, Feb. 7

Mitchell at Oahe, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls #2 at Yankton, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Watertown, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Mitchell at Aberdeen, 2 p.m.

Yankton at Sioux Center, 3:45 p.m.

Brookings at Rushmore, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls #2 at Oahe, 6 p.m.

Watertown at Huron, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 8

Sioux Center at Sioux Falls #2, 12:45 p.m.

Brookings at Rushmore, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Oahe, 3 p.m.

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team G A;Pts

Brown, Sioux Center;30;21;51

Duba, Huron;22;16;38

Schlitz, Huron;20;14;34

Malwitz, S.Falls #1;15;17;32

Kamerman, Sioux City;13;17;30

Delzer, Rushmore;13;14;27

Weber, Yankton;20;7;27

Wedin, Oahe;10;16;26

Erickson, S.Falls #1;14;11;25

Kjelden, Brookings;15;9;24

Brown, Rushmore;8;16;24

GIRLS VARSITY

Team W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Aberdeen;11;1;0;0;22;119;15

Sioux Falls;10;0;0;0;20;80;10

Brookings;9;3;0;1;19;60;35

Mitchell;5;4;0;0;10;44;42

Watertown;5;6;0;0;10;30;51

Sioux Center;5;9;0;0;10;38;68

Oahe;4;8;0;0;8;27;77

Huron;2;8;0;1;5;25;52

Rushmore;1;11;0;0;2;24;96

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Saturday, Feb. 1

Oahe 3, Rushmore 2

Sunday, Feb. 2

Watertown 3, Oahe 0

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

All Times Mountain

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Mitchell at Sioux Falls, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Watertown at Mitchell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Sioux Falls at Oahe, 12 p.m.

Watertown at Huron, 1:30 p.m.

Rushmore at Mitchell, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Rushmore at Mitchell, 9:30 a.m.

POINTS LEADERS

Player, Team;G;A;Pts

Holland, Aberdeen;37;18;55

Eckhoff, Aberdeen;20;21;41

Harbaugh, S.Falls;19;17;36

Halverson, S.Falls;18;18;36

Dean, Aberdeen;10;21;31

Orr, Aberdeen;16;14;30

Barber, Brookings;17;13;30

Myer, Brookings;15;13;28

Winter, S.Falls;9;11;20

Lloyd, Watertown;17;3;20

