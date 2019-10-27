{{featured_button_text}}

RODEO

PWVT Rapid City Rumble

At the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

1. Taylor Toves, 88-88, total score 176.00, 220 points; 2. Alisson De Souza, 85.5-87, total 172.50, 90 points; 3. Jose Vitor Leme, 87.5-84.5, total 172.00, 80 points; 4. Rubens Barbosa, 86-85, total 171.00, 20 points; 5. Dakota Louis, 85-85, total 170.00, 15 points; 6. Cody Casper, 83.5-86, total 169.50, 7.5 points; (tie). Andrew Alvidrez, 86-83.5, total 169.50, 7.5 points; 8. Cody Teel, 83.5-85.5, total 169.00; 9. Alan de Souza, 83-83.5, total 166.50; 10. Gage Gay, 86.5-0, total 86.50-10 points;

