Sacred Hoops and the Amateur Athletic Union announced that they will be joining together to host a all native-american basketball team tournament in Rapid City in June of 2019.
A statement released by the AAU said the event will be all-native national championship and will he held at Rapid City Central. It will consist of 7-10,000 athletes.
The tournament is the first of its kind and will be considered a national championship for teams of Native Americans.
"The ability to provide a national championship tournament affiliated with the top amateur basketball organization in the world to Native Americans across the country is something we are extremely proud of," Sacred Hoops director Allan Bertram said in a release. "Basketball is so special to Native American athletes throughout the country and we eagerly anticipate hosting the event and crowning national championship teams."
Sacred Hoops is a travel basketball organization with teams in different age groups and from all of South Dakota. Tryouts take place in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
The exact dates of the tournament have not been announced, but a preliminary date of June 14, or the second week of June, has been set.
"Supporting the first-ever All-Native National Championship program is a no-brainer for the AAU," AAU President and CEO Rodger Goudy said in a release. "This first venture into an All-Native National Championship will become a standard to showcase athletes from all across the country and provide an opportunity to play on the biggest of stages."
Barkow earns national academic honors
South Dakota School of Mines junior Justin Barkow was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-American Men's Soccer First Team announced earlier this week by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
He becomes the first Mines men’s soccer player, and first Hardrocker scholar athlete, to receive the prestigious award in the NCAA Division II era.
Barkow, a 5-foot-10-inch forward, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, received the honor after finishing the 2018 campaign earning All Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Second Team honors as well as the RMAC Academic Player of the Year award (second year in-a-row).
“I’m just really blown away for Justin to receive this level of recognition,” said Hardrocker coach Andrew Conniff. “I’ve played with and coached many players who would ‘talk-the-talk’. I’ve met many players that would have excuses for why they didn’t make it, or receive an honor like this. Justin is ‘walking-the-walk’.
“Justin continues to exceed my expectations and continues to affirm his own self-belief. I’m incredibly impressed with the work Justin does on and off the field. Can’t wait to see what he can accomplish over his senior season in 2019.”
Barkow closed out the 2018 season with five goals, two assists and racked up 12 points. He took 47 shots on the year and played an impressive 1,201 total minutes. With three season under his belt as a Hardrocker, Barkow is the all-time leader in goals (19); has the most shots taken in a season (47).