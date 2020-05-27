Allan Bertram to take over Central girls' basketball program

The Central job was a perfect chance to get back in the high school realm of coaching, although he said he was going to be picky with the school that he chose to come back with.

“When we were coaching in Chamberlain, we had a lot of success, and I didn’t want to jump into any program,” he said. “I wanted to get into a program that was going to be a challenge, and have that challenge to build something that people don’t think can be done. I think Central is a prime location; it's a school with good athletes. They have struggled a little bit lately, and I think they are hungry to get back to being successful. I have no doubt we can turn it into a Class AA power.”

Bertram said his first goal at Central is to create some excitement in the program. He said young players are willing to work hard when they feel excited about something. First and foremost, he said he wants to make it a special place to play.

“Central is engulfed in tons of great traditions throughout the years,” he said. “It's just bringing back the enthusiasm and the excitement to play and put on a Cobbler uniform. Basketball is a skill game, and the more time you put into it, the better you are going to be.