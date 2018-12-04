Rapid City's Garrett Klotz’ fourth goal of the season tied the game on the power play late in the third period, but Adam Miller clinched the game-winner in the bottom of the fourth shootout round for the Allen Americans, who defeated the Rush 3-2 Tuesday morning in Allen, Texas.
Despite the loss, the Rush got one point and are in a three-way tie for third place in the Mountain Division with Idaho and Kansas City at 25 points.
The Rush got on the board first when Andrew Radjenovic took a pass from Dylan Quaile and rifled a shot by Allen goalie Kyle Hayton at 2:18 into the contest (Quaile and Tyler Poulsen assisted).
The Americans used a five-on-three power play to tie the game heading into the final period. With 8:36 gone by, Allen's Adam Miller dished to Alex Breton, who buried his shot behind Rush net-minder Adam Carlson to tie the game at 1-1 (Miller and Dave Makowski assisted).
The Rush had three power plays in the second period, including a five-minute major power play, but came up empty.
Mitch Maloney gave Allen its only lead of the game at about the midway point of the final period. With 11:25 left in the game, Dante Salituro fed the puck to Maloney in front of the net, who batted it by Carlson to put Allen on top with a 2-1 advantage (Salituro and Adam Miller assisted).
But Rapid City came back once again, and with 4:18 left in the game, Josh Elmes passed to Pierre-Luc Mercier in traffic, who fired the puck on net, deflected Garrett Klotz over Hayton’s shoulder to tie the game at 2-2 (Mercier and Elmes assisted).
Allen outshot the Rush 5-1 in overtime, but neither team could find the game-winner in the extra five minutes allotted, so a shootout would decide the winner.
Tyler Poulsen started off the Rush in the top of the first round with a backhander by Hayton, but Allen’s Braylon Shmyr answered with his own tally to tie things up after one round. Radjenovic and Cedric Montminy couldn’t convert on their opportunities, but neither could Zach Pochiro and Greg Chase. In the fourth sudden death round, Mercier was denied on his opportunity, and Miller finished with a fake by Carlson to give the Americans the second point with the shootout win.
Carlson, in his fourth consecutive start, stopped 26 of 28 shots, and two of four shooters in the shootout loss, suffering his second loss past overtime this season (7-3-2-2).
The Rush continue their two-week road trip tonight against the Americans in a rematch, slated for 6:05 p.m. MST at the Allen Event Center.