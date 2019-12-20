Allen hands Rush fifth straight loss

The Rapid City Rush went into Friday night’s divisional matchup with Allen looking to get back on track and regain some of their early-season momentum.

The Rush will have to wait another day to regain some of that magic as the Americans used solid second and third periods to earn a 5-2 victory at the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas.

The opening period was uneventful as neither was able to find the back of the net, despite Allen outshooting Rapid City 16-8.

The Americans would remain aggressive on the offensive end and it would pay off in the seventh minute of the second period as Corey Durocher scored in assists from Josh Brittain and Jared VanWormer.

VanWormer would add a goal of his own less than three minutes later on assists from Turner Ottenbreit and Durocher.

Down 2-0, the Rush had an answer a couple of minutes later when Tyler Poulson found the back of the net on an assist from Stephane Legault to close the second-period scoring.

Allen wasted little time adding to its lead in the third period as Tyler Sheehy lit the lamp on an assist from Alex Guptill to make it 3-1. Durocher would score his second goal of the game at the 6:11 mark to extend the lead to 4-1.