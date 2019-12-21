Allen offense too much for Rush

Rapid City closed out the weekend series with another loss as the Allen Americans used a strong first period to take a 5-2 decision over the Rush at the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas on Saturday.

Allen scored early and often in Saturday night’s matchup, starting with a Greg Campbell goal on assists from Stepan Falkovsky and Josh Lammon in the second minute of the opening period.

Less than a minute later, the Americans would add to their early lead as Jared VanWormer scored on assists from Josh Brittain and Corey Durocher.

Rapid City had an answer in the seventh minute when Stephane Legualt received a pair of passes from Keeghan Howdeshell and Myles McGurty and found the back of the net.

Allen’s offense came back with another goal of its own to make it 3-1 as Tyler Sheehy lit the lamp on assists from Jack Sadek and Turner Ottenbreit in the ninth minute.

The Americans added an insurance goal in the fifth minute of the second when Brittain scored on an assist from Ottenbreit.

Rapid City tried to dig into the deficit a bit at the 10:30 mark of the second as Dexter Dancs scored on assists from McGurty and Howdeshell.