The Rapid City Rush went into their regular season opener at Allen hoping to kick off the 2019-20 campaign on a high note.
Unfortunately, the Americans had different plans as Jordan Topping scored the game-tying goal in the 18th minute and added another in overtime to pick up the 3-2 victory at the Allen Event Center Friday night.
With the game tied at a pair of goals apiece, Allen scored the game winner when Topping took a pass from Josh Lammon and found the back of the net to put it away two minutes and 58 seconds into the overtime period.
The Rush led a majority of the way, though, starting with a 1-0 advantage in the fifth minute on a goal from Alex Rauter, assisted by Giovanni Fiore and Peter Quenneville.
Neither team was able to find the net the rest of the first period, but Allen tied the game at 1-1 when Brett Pollock scored on assists from Shawn O’Donnell and Les Lancaster three minutes into the second.
Rapid City answered a little over five minutes later when Tyler Poulsen beat the American goaltender on assists from Cedric Montminy and Myles McGurty.
With most of the third period gone and the game looking to be well in hand for the Rush, Topping scored his first goal of the game to the tie it at 2-2.
Allen was the aggressor most of the way, outshooting Rapid City 31-26, including a 15-6 second period.
The Rush outshot the Americans 4-2 in the extra period, but weren’t able to find the net.
Fiore paced Rapid City with five shots, while Ryker Killins and Rauter had four apiece.
Tyler Parks played the entirety of the game in the net for the Rush to open the season and gave up all three goals in the loss.
Rapid City will look to bounce back today when it travels to Wichita to take on the Thunder at 6:05 p.m.