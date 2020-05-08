Amateur events a big part of rodeo scene

While the big-name professional events corral most of the ink in the sport of rodeo, the exuberance, enthusiasm and community support that sustains the sport at the grassroots level comes from amateur rodeos and the numerous rodeo associations that allow opportunities for athletes to convert passion to practice.
Rickie Engesser, former Spearfish High School all-around athlete, College National Finals Rodeo short-go qualifier and currently a member of the Tarleton State University rodeo team in Stephenville, Texas, shared her thoughts on the benefits of the summer rodeos in the region sponsored by organizations such as the South Dakota Rodeo Association, the Northwest Ranch Cowboy Association and Mid-States Rodeo Association.
“I really enjoy going to the SDRA and NRCA rodeos. My whole family goes, my sister (Taylor) and my brother (Jace), and my dad (Shorty) who can team rope with all of us so it’s fun for the whole family to be able to get out and rodeo,” Engesser said while enjoying a brief spell at home before returning to Texas to close out her senior year assignments. “They are close by and convenient and you can go there and compete on a weekend. And if you can’t compete in a pro rodeo, they provide a chance to participate in rodeo for college and high school students.”
And the chance to participate against top-notch competition as a typical weekend outing in Dupree, Interior, White River and the 20-plus other locations throughout the region often feature fields studded with high school champions, college final qualifiers and experienced professionals.
“I go sometimes because they are close to home,” said Louie Brunson, a veteran PRCA saddle bronc rider and Interior area rancher (and a former Tarleton State rodeo alum as well). “They have local crowds and are easier to work. And the older I get, the less I like to get away from home.”
At present, the chance to enjoy rodeo while practicing Coronavirus social distancing in the relatively open spaces of a typical rodeo venue remain a possibility as with a couple of early season exceptions, SDRA rodeos remain on the summer schedule.
“Our plans right now are to go ahead with our schedule beginning in June,” Dave Marone, SDRA president, said on Sunday. “We have talked to the local committees who will make the final decision about their own rodeo and given them some suggestions about precautions, sponsorships and other stuff, but everybody is on board with starting as soon as we can. Our first event (Wessington Springs, May 30-31), is cancelled, but everybody else is still on board to begin in June. I think people are beginning to realize that this may be around for a while, and we need to find ways to live with it and get on with our lives.”
Include Engesser among those who are counting on a good dose of common sense and the necessities of precaution can make the coronavirus and amateur rodeos workable.
“I think they can and will probably be some of the rodeos that come back first. They aren’t as big and don’t have as many people come to watch,” said Engesser, who competes in breakaway roping, goat tying and barrel racing. “That being said, I think you will see a lot of professional rodeo people coming this year so they can keep up on their game and just to stay solid when pro rodeo does resume. There hasn’t been a lot that we can go to other than a few futurities and jackpots. With that, it was hard at first to try to find motivation since temporary goals all got cancelled. It was kind of hard to find that drive, but you have to stay up and stay with it since everyone is practicing overtime now so they should be really competitive.”
The present SDRA 2020 schedule kicks off in Flandreau (June 5-6) before later moving to West River events in Dupree (June 27-28) and Interior (July 3-5).
NCRA action opens with mid-June rodeos in Montana and Wyoming (Hulett, June 13-14) before sharing chutes with the SDRA in Dupree, Interior and other locations later in the summer.
Updates schedules and information are available at the organization websites.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!