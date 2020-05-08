Amateur events a big part of rodeo scene

“I go sometimes because they are close to home,” said Louie Brunson, a veteran PRCA saddle bronc rider and Interior area rancher (and a former Tarleton State rodeo alum as well). “They have local crowds and are easier to work. And the older I get, the less I like to get away from home.”

At present, the chance to enjoy rodeo while practicing Coronavirus social distancing in the relatively open spaces of a typical rodeo venue remain a possibility as with a couple of early season exceptions, SDRA rodeos remain on the summer schedule.

“Our plans right now are to go ahead with our schedule beginning in June,” Dave Marone, SDRA president, said on Sunday. “We have talked to the local committees who will make the final decision about their own rodeo and given them some suggestions about precautions, sponsorships and other stuff, but everybody is on board with starting as soon as we can. Our first event (Wessington Springs, May 30-31), is cancelled, but everybody else is still on board to begin in June. I think people are beginning to realize that this may be around for a while, and we need to find ways to live with it and get on with our lives.”

Include Engesser among those who are counting on a good dose of common sense and the necessities of precaution can make the coronavirus and amateur rodeos workable.