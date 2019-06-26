Zach Chiolis is taking it one step at a time in his attempt to get back to last season's dominating form for the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team that won its 42nd state title in Pierre.
Against Pierre Wednesday Chiolis looked at times like he had reached that pinnacle as the Hardhats rolled to a 12-2 win in five innings over Pierre. In the nightcap at Fitzgerald Stadium, the Hardhats, now 29-10 on the season, had another strong offensive night with a 13-4 victory.
Chiolis suffered a ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) tear in his elbow last August. He had platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections in February, which results, he said, in a 12-week recovery.
Starting slow, he missed the first month or so of the season and went into Wednesday night with three three-inning efforts. His four innings and 75 pitches Wednesday night were season highs.
"Even one month ago we didn't know if he was going to throw one pitch for us this year," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "He's really bounced back well. He got the treatment and he has been diligent with his rehab. Today he threw strikes."
Chiolis gave up just one hit in four innings. That hit was a two-run single by Matt Lusk after the Hardhats put a couple of runners on base with a couple of errors.
He was dominating from that time on, striking out the side twice and finishing with eight strikeouts.
"I didn't do as great to begin with, but I kind of figured it out throughout the game and shook off the errors I had no control over," Chiolis said. "I just decided to keep doing my job and control what I can control."
Chiolis battled through that first-inning adversity and showed signs of his performance at the end of last season, Torve said.
"He was probably our best pitcher at the end of last year, and I hope he finds it again," Torve said. "We have been nursing him along with the pitch count, but he has done nothing to show that he is not going to be a No. 1 type of guy."
In each of his previous starts, Chiolis built up his pitch count — 55 pitches in the last outing. He is now 2-0 on the season with a 1.61 earned run average.
"I think I am working back alright. I just have to keep making pitches throughout the season," he said. "I just need to keep building up the arm strength and getting used to it."
The mental aspect of coning back from injury might not show physically, but Chiolis said it is not only there, but difficult to handle at times.
It was rough, he said, looking back.
"Nothing feels the same as it did," he said. "It's just relearning certain body functions that you do when you pitch. It was difficult at times, but I am making it okay."
The Post 22 offense, wearing throwback blue uniforms with Rapid City on the front, responded to the 2-0 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the inning. The Hardhats took advantage of some sloppy play by Pierre, taking the lead on RBI singles by Ryan Bachman and Alex Weaver, along with a run-scoring ground-out by Matthew Hegre, who scored on a double steal with Weaver.
The Hardhats made it 8-2 in the third on a two-run double by Drew Messer and added a RBI double by Jace Caldwell and RBI single by Colton Hartford in the fourth.
Alex Weaver ended the game with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth.
Post 22 had 12 hits against Pierre starter Aaron Booth. Bachman led the way with three hits, while Hegre, Weaver (three RBIs) and Hartford all had two hits.
"He's the type of guy (Booth) who was beating us early this year; he throws his breaking ball a lot," Torve said. 'We didn't struggle today, so maybe we are figuring that out, what it takes to hit guys like that. When you can hit all kinds of pitching, you're a good hitting ballclub. We've proven we can hit the fastball. Now we need to continue to prove that we can hit a breaking ball pitcher."
In the nightcap, the Hardhats scored 11 runs in the first two innings and coasted to the victory.
After Rapid City had opened with six runs in the bottom of the first, Pierre put some pressure on Post 22 with three runs in the second.
The Hardhats responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by two bases-loaded hit-batters to Messer and Hegre and two Pierre errors that led to runs. Alex Weaver did have a RBI single in the inning.
In the first inning, Post 22 also scored on two Pierre errors, while Caldwell and Blake Weaver had RBI singles and Bransen Kuehl a sac fly that scored a run.
Rapid City added two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Troy Wilhelm pitched the first 2 2/3 innings and gave up four unearned runs on four hits. Tad Scherbenske pitched a scoreless final 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking no one.
Alex Weaver continued his big day with three hits, while Caldwell and Blake Weaver added two hits each.
Garrett Stout had three hits for Pierre, 14-10.
In four games — all wins — the Hardhats have outscored Pierre 58-10.
Post 22 returns to action Saturday when it hosts the first of six days of the Camping World Firecracker Invitational at Fitzgerald Stadium. The Hardhats will take on the Catalyst Cardinals (Golden, Colo.) at 4:30 p.m. and Terra Haute, Ind., at 7 p.m.