The Black Hills Americans fell behind early and never recovered, losing to Johnston, Iowa, 18-6 Thursday in the Midwest region Junior Little League title game in Fort Wayne, ind.
The Americans, who finished 4-2 in the tournament, gave up eight runs in the first inning and seven more in the fifth in the lopsided defeat. Both losses in the tournament came to the Iowa squad.
Iowa went on to play Great Lakes champion Indiana for the right to advance to the Junior Little League World Series in Taylor, Mich. Iowa won that game 7-1.
The Americans had a tough time on the mound, giving up the eight runs early, as Iowa finished with 15 hits and taking advantage of seven Black Hills walks and three errors.
Isaac Dike continue his hot bat, going 3-for-3 with two RBI. For the tournament, Dike finished 14-of-16 hitting with eight RBI.
Joseph Corwin finished with two hits and a run batted in, while Arell Lopez also had an RBI.
Renner stays alive in Central Plains
South Dakota state champion Renner Post 307 stayed alive in the Central Plains Region American Legion baseball tournament in Sioux Falls Thursday with a tough 10-8 win over Dubuque, Iowa.
The Royals will play in another elimination game Friday against Edina, Minn., at 2:30 p.m.
Host Sioux Falls West Post 15 was eliminated Thursday, losing to Fargo, N.D., 13-1.
In the other games, Appleton, Wis., edged Oshkosh, Wish., 9-8 and Excelsior, Minn., beat Edina 7-0.
In the other elimination game Friday, Oshkosh will face Fargo at 11:30 a.m., while Appleton will take on Excelsior in the battle of unbeatens at 6 p.m.