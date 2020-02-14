Americans roll early and blank Rush

The two goal, first period deficit looked all the more foreboding given that Allen sported an 18-2-2-0 record when leading after one frame while the Rush were 1-10-1-0 when trailing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The slim odds quickly grew scantier in the second period with Allen added two more goals. The first — 18 seconds into the period — resulted when the puck bounced off the end glass and ended up in the crease and was tapped in by Allen’s leading scorer Tyler Sheehy (25th goal).

The American’ second goal of the period came when Alex Guptill tallied his 21st goal of the season off an Allen 3-on-1 odd-man rush three. The fourth Allen goal of the night sent Rush goalie Merrick Madsen to the bench replaced by Gordon Defiel.

Although the Rush actually outshot the Americans in the period (17-9) and had a couple of power play chances in the period — the man-advantage unit continued to struggle (2/33 in the series) — Rapid City was unable to light the lamp as Allen remained up 4-0 through two periods.

“They are a dangerous team and they capitalized when they had chances,” Tetrault said. “They are one of the top scoring teams in the league (second, 4.10 g/pg) and they showed it tonight. But we didn’t quite even after they made it 4-0. We had 17 shots of our own in the second and just couldn’t find the back of the net.”