Comet head coach Ron McLaughlin didn't have unrealistic expectations coming into Rapid City Christian's Homecoming game against Wall.
His team had struggled in the first two games and he wanted to see improvement. The 42-0 result wasn't what the Comets had hoped for, but Coach McLaughlin was pleased with their effort.
"You had success tonight," McLaughlin told his team after the game. "You played a good first half of football. That was a better football team tonight. I know you're tired. We're still sophomores and juniors and you're playing both ways."
There are only seven seniors on the Comet roster.
The Comets didn't score, but the offense had bright spots. After Wall had a 64-yard touchdown pass called back by a penalty on their first play of the game, RC Christian forced a punt. But the Eagles didn't punt. They tried the first of two fake punts Friday night. Neither one worked.
After the turnover on downs, Comet quarterback Sam Schlabach hooked up with Avery Wipf on a long pass that Wipf juggled and controlled. That pass set up a field goal attempt that was blocked. The score stayed tied at 0-0.
"We executed better on offense," McLaughlin said. "We protected the quarterback a little better tonight. We have three sophomores and two seniors who haven't played a lot of football. We feel like we have a good quarterback and some good receivers and we finally gave them some time tonight."
After the blocked field goal, Bridger Amiotte scored the first of five touchdowns Friday night. The first was on a two-yard drive. Amiotte got his second TD in the second quarter on a 24-yard run to cap off a 91-yard drive where he twisted and turned and broke tackles before finding paydirt.
The Comets stopped another fake punt right before the half and had a few shots to score before the clock ran out with RC Christian trailing 14-0 at intermission
"We shocked them in the first half," McLaughlin said. "They admitted that."
In the second half, the Comets recovered a fumble on the second play of the half. They weren't able to convert it into points, but they got off to a great start in the third period.
An interception stopped that drive and Amiotte finished the ensuing drive with his third touchdown from 34-yards out. He scored again on a 24-yard run after a tipped Comet pass was intercepted by the Eagles.
Another tipped interception led to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Enoch Cuny to Andrew Law. Amiotte scored his final touchdown from 58 yards out to end the scoring with the Eagles up 42-0.
Despite the score, McLaughlin saw a lot of positives in his team's performance. He said they would reinforce those positives going into next week's game against Lyman.
"We'll go to the film and show them what they did right," he said. "We always tell them football is an unforgiving sport. If you miss a step or an assignment, it shows up. The little things they did right and little things they did wrong. We'll learn from it."