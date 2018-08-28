First full weekend of high school football … check.
First week of college football ... coming up.
It was an interesting weekend of high school football, as usually is the case, when the Class 11AAA, AA, and A teams got things going Friday and Saturday.
What did we learn?
It’s too early to tell, but there were some surprises — good and not so good.
Class A St. Thomas More dominated Class AA Spearfish 48-0 when the Cavaliers went into the season with some question marks because of their youth and key losses via graduation offensively.
STM has two big weeks coming up, hosting No. 3 Tea Area Friday and then going to perennial East River Class A power West Central the following Friday.
Also around the Hills, Hot Springs and Belle Fourche got off to nice starts with wins — the Bison 24-14 over Tri-Valley on the road, and Belle Fourche 18-15 over Class AA Sturgis at home.
It was a good win for Hot Springs, which like many of the West River programs, struggles against East River teams, especially on the road.
The Broncs look improved and beat an improved Sturgis squad, and could give teams trouble in the Black Hills Conference this season.
Other area teams off to a nice start include Custer, Wall, Harding County, Bison and Timber Lake, which are all 2-0, and 1-0 Hill City.
It was a tough start for Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central and Douglas, which all lost by a combined score of 124-19.
But like the teams that won their opener, it is just one game and there is plenty of season to turn things around.
Down in Edgemont, there was the first state 6-man game in several years when the Moguls hosted Crawford, Neb. The official reboot of 6-man football in South Dakota won’t happen until next season, but Edgemont received permission to play the game as Crawford moved down to 6-man this year and was already on the schedule.
The Moguls are back to 9-man for the rest of the season.
All-in-all, it was a good start and it will be interesting to see what happens down the road.
Time for the big boys to begin
The University of Wyoming got a kick-start on the rest of the regional college football teams last Saturday when the Cowboys dominated New Mexico State 29-7 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Previously covering Wyoming for over 20 years, it was as impressive of a season-opener on the road that I can remember for the ‘Pokes. The UW defense held New Mexico State to something like eight yards of offense in the first half.
Now it is the season openers for area teams, South Dakota School of Mines, Black Hills State University and Chadron State College, along with the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State.
The Hardrockers will be at a very good Colorado Mesa team, while regional rivalry week is early for Chadron State and Black Hills State, as the Eagles and Yellow Jackets meet Saturday night in Chadron. The game is also the first contest in the new and improved Elliott Field, which was revamped with a new turf, scoreboard, stadium seating and press box
It’s also the first night game at Elliott Field since 1977, when a Chadron High school game was moved there to accommodate the state playoffs. The last time the Eagles played at night there was in 1976.
It will be a "nothing to lose" night for the two biggest South Dakota football programs, as South Dakota State plays at Iowa State and South Dakota is at Kansas State.
To quote former NFL linebacker Bart Scott, “Can’t wait.”
Remember to report those results
While it is early into the fall sports season, it has been a little up-and-down so far with high school results being reported.
For coaches, team managers or athletic directors, the best way to report results is by email. You can do so at sports@rapidcityjournal.com.
The best number to call is the sports number at 605-394-8440. FYI, don't call 8400 if I previously told you too. I apparently had a zillion business cards printed up wrong.
And when I say results, more than a score is also beneficial. It gives the athletes a little more mention. We’re starting up our high school athlete of the week, and results and statistics go a long way in determining the weekly winner.
Just a reminder.