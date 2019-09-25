Sports cliché time.
The South Dakota School of Mines football team earned that "elusive win" when the Hardrockers stopped Simon Fraser University 26-7 Saturday night in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.
Other area football teams still looking for that "elusive win" include Rapid City Central, Black Hills State University and the Denver Broncos.
To name a few.
It's been a frustrating start to the season over at Rapid City Central, that's for sure. The Cobblers had high hopes for an improved season, but have dropped their first four games.
You can say the Cobblers had a bit of hard luck, if there is such a thing in high school sports. In its first three games, Central fell to Harrisburg 26-20, Aberdeen Central 20-18 and Watertown 21-14.
Those three losses were by an average of five points. One more touchdown scored or one less given up in each game and Central is talking 3-0 instead of 0-3. But that is, would have, could have and should have.
Last Friday, though, the wheels fell off a bit against the defending state champions and current No. 1 team in AAA, Brandon Valley, 48-6.
Central hits the road Friday in Sioux Falls against O'Gorman, 2-2, looking for that "elusive win."
To say it has been a tough and strange start for Black Hills State might be a bit of an understatement.
Let's go back to Sept. 7 in the Yellow Jackets season opener against rival Chadron State.
BHSU led 17-0 at halftime and things were looking good. Real good. But Chadron State took control in the third quarter and defeated the Jackets 48-31.
The Jackets have been outscored 145-52 since that 17-0 lead, including 128-21 through the first quarter Saturday. Adams State jumped out to a 28-0 first quarter lead in the 45-31 win Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium.
There's always a bright spot. BHSU outscored Adams State 31-17 in the last three quarters.
It all depends on how you look at things.
It's Swarm Week in Spearfish as the Jackets host Fort Lewis Saturday in it's homecoming game. They're still searching for that "elusive win."
If you are keeping track of homecomings, 1-2 Mines is celebrating M Day Week and will host Dixie State Saturday (6 p.m.) night for its homecoming game. Chadron State, 1-2, is also hosting its homecoming game against Colorado Mesa at 1 p.m.
Then there are the Denver Broncos.
There's a new head coach (Vic Fangio), a new starting quarterback (Joe Flacco) and one of the top defenses in the NFL.
There's also an 0-3 start.
I'll just let you chew on that one for a while, Broncos fans.
Denver opened the season with losses to Oakland (24-16), Chicago (16-14) and Green Bay (27-16).
Of course, that game against the Bears can go down in the "what just happened category?" when Chicago kicked a field goal on the final play of the game for the win after the Broncos had taken the lead on a TD pass from Flacco to Emmanuel Sanders just a few seconds earlier.
I didn't mention the Broncos going for the 2-point conversion, only to get a delay of game penalty, then attempt the point after touchdown kick and miss, but the Bears were off-sides. They went back for the 2-point conversion and were successful, taking a 14-13 lead.
But its far from over. The mighty Bronco defense let the Bears drive down the field (thanks to a "roughing the passer" penalty) for the game-winning 53-yard field goal.
With that said, I hereby declare that all "roughing the passer" penalties in the NFL should be in quotation marks.
But let's go back to the Broncos being 0-3. That "elusive win" should come Sunday when Denver hosts Jacksonville.
But don't quote me on it.
All Nations Conference football comes to Sioux Park
It's Lakota Nations Invitational time in Rapid City this weekend. As usual, there is the LNI cross country meet and the volleyball tournament.
Now, there's LNI football.
Six games will be played in two days at Sioux Park, three each on Friday and Saturday.
The All Nations Football Conference goes back to this past spring/summer when the league was formed, as several Native American teams broke away from the South Dakota High School Athletics Association schedule.
In case you're wondering, here's how they stand to date:
The conference is split in two six-team divisions — East and West. Red Cloud and Little Wound are both 2-0 in the West, the Crusaders 3-0 overall and the Mustangs 2-1. Cheyenne Eagle-Butte is 2-1 in league and overall, followed by Oelrichs (1-1, 1-2), Takini (0-2, 0-3) and Crazy Horse (0-3, 0-3).
In the East, Crow Creek and Lower Brule are both 2-0 in league play (Crow Creek 3-0 and Lower Brule 2-1 overall). Tiospa Zina is third at 2-1 in league and overall, followed by Marty (1-2, 1-2), while Flandreau Indian and St. Francis are both at 0-2 and 1-2.
In the latest Sacred Hoops/Big Sioux Media poll, Red Cloud is first, followed by Crow Creek, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Lower Brule and Tiospa Zina.
As previously mentioned, it's football time for the LNI. On Friday at Sioux Park Stadium, it will be Red Cloud vs. Little Wound at 11 a.m., Crazy Horse vs. Marty at 2 p.m. and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Tiospa Zina at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, it will be Oelrichs vs. Takini at 11 a.m., Lower Brule vs. Crow Creek at 2 p.m. and St. Francis vs. Flandreau Indian at 5 p.m.
The league will play a regular-season schedule through Oct. 10-11 and begin the postseason Oct. 17. The championship game is set for Nov. 8 at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.