ANDERSON: Coaches banking on one more chance

St. Thomas More head girls' coach Brandon Kandolin said the decision to postpone it is tough on the players and tough on the coaches. It is something, he said, they are going to have to deal with and get through.

"I guess I'm saddened," Kandolin said early Friday afternoon. "At least it is postponed and not cancelled yet. There's that slight possibility. At the same, it is sad for the kids, especially the seniors ... those who have made it to the postseason and have that option to vie for something special, and not be able to finish it out and have that question of what could be."

Kandolin would like to think he sees the bright side of things, so there is hope. He admits that it is hard if you are not in the medical field to understand all of the effects of what is going on.

"I want to be optimistic. I want to hope that there is that chance, and I want to hope that we can have some ample time to get back in and re-focus and try to see who can put together three straight games," he said.

STM boys' coach Dave Hollenbeck said they are holding down hope that there is a possibility the tournament can be played.