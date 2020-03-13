ANDERSON: Coaches banking on one more chance

The wide world of sports, nationally and locally, has now become a Seinfield episode.
A show about nothing.
That is, no practices, no games, no nothing.
Thanks to COVID-19, or more (dis)affectionately called the coronavirus, everything from local youth sports, the South Dakota state basketball tournaments, the NCAA's, the NBA, the NHL, and even NASCAR, is on an extended spring break without the fun.
Some events are just postponed, while others are cancelled. Learning in the classroom is even on hiatus. The sporting world is playing a wait-and-see game that could end with no winners.
Five Rapid City high school basketball coaches and teams were just getting warmed up in their preparation for the next week's scheduled state basketball tournaments — the St. Thomas More boys and girls in the A tourney in Rapid City, with the Rapid City Stevens boys and girls and Rapid City Central boys in the AA tournament in Sioux Falls.
Disappointment, sadness and hope were the three common thoughts with the coaches on Friday.
They all want hope to prevail.
For the first time in six years, the STM girls didn't come home last season with the first-place state trophy.
St. Thomas More head girls' coach Brandon Kandolin said the decision to postpone it is tough on the players and tough on the coaches. It is something, he said, they are going to have to deal with and get through.
"I guess I'm saddened," Kandolin said early Friday afternoon. "At least it is postponed and not cancelled yet. There's that slight possibility. At the same, it is sad for the kids, especially the seniors ... those who have made it to the postseason and have that option to vie for something special, and not be able to finish it out and have that question of what could be."
Kandolin would like to think he sees the bright side of things, so there is hope. He admits that it is hard if you are not in the medical field to understand all of the effects of what is going on.
"I want to be optimistic. I want to hope that there is that chance, and I want to hope that we can have some ample time to get back in and re-focus and try to see who can put together three straight games," he said.
STM boys' coach Dave Hollenbeck said they are holding down hope that there is a possibility the tournament can be played.
But it is a hope that is tempered with the possibility that this talented team, 19-2 and the No. 1 team all season in Class A, won't at least get a chance to win a state title.
"These kids played their whole (basketball) lives preparing for an opportunity like this," he said. "It is unfortunate that the circumstances have put us in this position."
Hollenebck wants them to play in any situation, even if it was just a single-elimination format to simplify things, keeping a championship bracket moving forward.
"We want to make sure safety is first," he said. "We're going to support whatever the state decides, but we're hopeful that a tournament, whether it is two, three, four weeks from now, is better than nothing."
The Rapid City Central boys overcame a midseason slide to finish strong and earn a state tournament berth with a 52-48 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln.
Veteran Rapid City coach TJ Hay has the Cobblers 11-10 on the season and qualified again to the state tournament.
Hay, however, could not be reached Friday for comment.
Stevens girls' head coach Travis Swartz had everything going for him in his first year at the helm. The Raiders are ranked second in the state and 20-1 on the season and on course for a possible rematch against top-ranked Sioux Falls O'Gorman (their only loss) in the title game if the cards fell right.
Instead, he had to talk to his team about what could or could not happen the rest of the way, if there is one.
The fear of the unknown is what is tough for all players and coaches, Swartz said. But, there's that hope word again.
"We've asked them (players) to do everything. We asked them to bust it, we've asked them to work hard and do everything right," Swartz said. "There is hope, there is a chance. We heard the postpone word, we didn't hear the cancellation word. We're relying on that and hanging our hat and heart on that. Hopefully the state can come through and we can play at some capacity and at some place. We're just hanging on."
Despite the interruption of the postseason, Swartz said it was the right call.
"We talked to the kids too, it's just unfortunate that it is bigger than basketball and it is bigger than sports," he said. "The safety and security of everybody is the No. 1 concern. We'll just follow and play a long with it."
Even by winning their last seven games — including their SoDak 16 contest over Harrisburg (74-49) last week — fellow Stevens boys' coach Chris Stoebner said he would be lying if he said it has been a smooth season.
The Raiders, 15-6, overcame injuries and a stretch in which they struggled mid-way through the season.
But they were able to right a ship that has suddenly been grounded. The Raiders need a final chapter to their story, positive or not.
"To see these guys persevere and reach their ultimate goal (state), and then to have it in some ways taken away .. I know it is only postponed, so maybe we have that hope for us," Stoebner said. "Obviously there is more important things going on than basketball in our world, and smarter people made this decision, and we're going to go with it."
"The hope is after maybe a week or two weeks, we have it under control and we can still finish this season off on the right foot. At least some closer to it. That would be what everyone wants, regardless of of how we do at the state tournament."
Stoebner, along with all of the coaches, said he appreciates the South Dakota High School Activities Association and Gov. Noem to not completely closing the door on the season just yet.
Two months ago the Raider coaching staff was just worried about getting healthy. At the still young age of 39, Stoebner admits he has never been a part of something like this.
They're all in uncharted territory.
What we've learned in the last couple of days is anything can happen, whether it is on the basketball court, or in life.
Yes, we all want to play a state basketball tournament. I would even go as far as saying we need to play the state tournament.
In the end, we need to do what is right.
Let's go with hope, one way or the other.