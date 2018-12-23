So much for slowing down during the holidays.
It will be another semi-quiet week of high school sports coming up, right?
Unless you play high school basketball. The days of taking a couple of weeks off from basketball competition for the holidays are over, my friends.
After Christmas, there will be several holiday tournaments in South Dakota.
The Cavalier Classic Friday and Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will catch my attention with six games in two days (and yours truly completely working by his lonesome). I know, cry me a river.
The St. Thomas More boys and girls will host Madison, Aberdeen Roncalli and Belle Fourche for six games. More and Belle Fourche will face Roncalli and Madison, and not each other. We'll save that fun for later in the season. The STM boys and girls and Belle Fourche girls are all unbeaten on the season.
There will be a few other area basketball teams to see action this week. Consider this:
• The Rapid City Christian boys, 3-0, will be be at the Parkston Classic Friday and the Huron Classic Saturday.
• McLaughlin will host the Pine Ridge and the Little Wound boys and girls, among others, in the Hunkapapa Classic Friday and Saturday.
• The Custer boys and girls will be at the Chadron Christmas Classic Friday and Saturday.
• The Douglas boys and girls will be at the East/West Classic in Chamberlain and the Hot Springs boys will be at the Swiftel Classic in Brookings.
There's other tournaments across the state, like the Big Bo Tournament in Wosley, the Hoop City Classic in Mitchell and Sioux Falls (formerly the Mike Miller Classic) and the Snow Ball Classic in Winner.
Also Saturday, the Rapid City Central boys and girls will host Dickinson, N.D., the Spearfish boys and girls will host Red Cloud and Rapid City Stevens boys and girls are at Watertown, just to name a few.
Oh yeah, the Rapid City Rush host Idaho Friday, Saturday and Monday at the Ice Arena.
Ugh. Did I say this was a light week of action? I take that back.
***
We will take a two-week break from our weekly Tuesday high school Athlete of the Week for the simple fact that there is no school.
If there was an Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, here would be some of the nominees:
• Alejandra Rama, Red Cloud boys' basketball: His stat-line in the win over Todd County: 39 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and seven assists. Darn near a quadruple double.
Rama has been nothing short of spectacular for the Crusaders this season, with multiple 30-plus point games to date. To say that South Dakota School of Mines head basketball coach Eric Glenn has a huge smile of anticipation on his face would be an understatement.
Rama committed to the Hardrockers for the 2019-2020 season.
• Red Cloud sophomore Moriah Morrisette had a nice game herself in the 67-66 overtime win over Todd County — the Lakota Nation Invitational champion. Morrisette finished with 22 points and a whopping 20 rebounds.
• New Underwood senior Jaedyn Finkbeiner had a pretty good week as well. On Tuesday, Finkbeiner scored 33 points in the win over Rapid City Christian, and then added 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots Friday in the win over Upton, Wyoming.
• Also on Saturday, two Sturgis wrestlers — Kelton Olson at 113 pounds and Jacob Wood at 120 — both won individual tittles in the Floyd Farrand Invitational in Sioux Falls as the Scoopers placed second as a team.
There were other outstanding performances as well in the lightly-scheduled week of competition.
***
In case you're wondering, there technically is no Monday Rapid City Journal, although if you're a subscriber, you'll get a paper on Monday that is dated Tuesday.
Thus technically, there is a Tuesday Rapid City Journal, but you won't get it Tuesday, but on Monday.
Don't ask me to explain.
Or, it really is Tuesday and you slept through Monday, so it's time to open your Christmas presents. Kids, tell your parents that the grumpy old sports editor down at the Journal gave you permission to rip the wrapping off of all of your presents today.
They're not my kids.
Regardless, Happy Holidays.