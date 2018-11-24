We can officially put a wrap on the fall high school sports season.
I say that because I have (mostly) retired the Mustang to the garage for the winter. Or as I like to say, the pony is resting in the barn.
Or, maybe it is because the fall sports seasons are actually finished.
With that said, let's reflect and look to the future.
Locally, the Rapid City Stevens volleyball team closed the fall with a bang, winning the Class AA state title last weekend in Sioux Falls. It was the first state title for the Raiders in volleyball since the 2007 season and the fourth overall.
Stevens lost just once in 2018 — to Sioux Falls Washington, the team it handled in three sets for the state title. The Raiders basically had a target on their backs all year, basically leading from start to finish according to the state sportswriters poll. That is no easy feat.
There were some other winning highlights, as the Custer cross country teams (boys and girls), both came away with state titles last month in Sioux Falls.
The Wildcats, under the direction of head coach Karen Karim, out-ran strong fields in both divisions, including several top West River runners.
It was a good year for local runners, as the Rapid City Stevens boys and Rapid City Central girls both came away with second-place finishes. There's no doubt that West River can more than handle its own on the cross country courses throughout the state.
The Rapid City Stevens tennis team placed a strong second at the state tournament here in Rapid City, with Erica Wing winning an individual title, capturing the No. 6 flight and herself and Julia Wiedermeier capturing the No. 3 doubles title.
Rapid City also hosted the state soccer title matches at Sioux Park Stadium in a snowstorm (no, not Saturday). Stevens fared well, but came up short in the Class AA girls' championship, falling to Pierre 2-0.
On the golf links, Rapid City Stevens earned a second-place finish in the boys' AA team competition, with Adam Salter tying Spearfish's Kevin Kolb for second place individually. Ben Daane of Stevens was fourth.
So for Stevens, that's one first and three seconds in the fall. Not bad.
And then there's high school football. There's no beating around the bush, it wasn't a great year West River.
Sure, there were area teams that earned playoff berths — Rapid City Central in AAA, Sturgis and Spearfish in AA, St. Thomas More, Hot Springs and Todd County in A. Those teams went 0-6 in the playoffs and were outscored 260-78.
In 11B, Lead-Deadwood, Red Cloud and Custer all qualified, with Lead-Deadwood beating Red Cloud, but losing to Mt. Vernon-Plankinton. Custer lost to Winner.
In 9-man, there was a bit more success. Jones County/White River qualified in AA, New Underwood, Lyman, Timber Lake, Lemmon/McIntosh and Philip all qualified in A, while Wall, Faith, Kadoka Area, Harding County and Bison all qualified in B.
Wall and Kadoka Area made it to the second round and the Eagles played in the state semifinals.
Not counting five head-to-head matchups (four in 9-man), West River teams were 1-8 overall in the playoffs, with Wall's 28-20 triumph over Castlewood the only non-region victory.
I know what you are saying. What about Colome, winning 9B, and Winner, Gregory and Burke?
Technically, those communities are west of the Missouri River, but barely, within spitin' distance. I'd call them Central River teams, and not necessarily West River. I need to trademark that.
Regardless, when the Sioux Falls experts brag about East River domination in high school football, they're right.
I began this column by saying fall high school sports season. We're actually not quite through with the college fall scene. The Black Hills men's and women's cross country teams will compete one more time in the NCAA Division II Championships Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pa.
And there's that Black Hills area running prowess for you. Scott Walkinshaw has things going well up in Spearfish, as it is the second time in four seasons that his men's squad has qualified for nationals and the first time for his women's team.
College football, volleyball, soccer and golf are done for the fall.
It was a bit up-and-down on the football field for the three area teams — South Dakota School of Mines, Black Hills State and Chadron State.
Sturgis native and Chadron State head coach Jay Long saw his squad continue to improve and finish 7-3 this season, third in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, with a regional rivalry sweep over rivals Mines and BHSU.
Mines struggled in close games, losing four contests by four points or less en route to a 5-6 record. Offensively, though, the Hardrockers set a plethora of school records, both as a team and individually.
Rapid City native and STM graduate, senior quarterback Jake Sullivan, set an incredible 17 school marks, earning first-team all-conference honors. He was also nominated for the Harlon Hill Trophy for the top offensive player in Division II. Senior running back Connor Silveria not only broke the school individual game rushing mark, he also has the national Division II record with a 425-yard effort against Adams State. Isaiah Manley also holds some receiving records.
It was somewhat of a tough season for the Yellow Jackets, as BHSU finished with just a 3-8 record, losing its first six games.
Mines, BHSU and Chadron State struggled on the volleyball court, combining to win just 21 matches. Mines men's soccer was 2-13-3 and BHSU women's soccer was 0-17-1.
Up and down to say the least.
As has been the case as of late, the seasons overlap in college, as all three schools are now a couple weeks into their basketball seasons, as well as Chadron State in wrestling.
And we're less than a week on the high school level from the first wrestling and gymnastics action. High school hoops begin practice on Monday and will open the season in a couple of weeks.
And don't forget, the annual Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament is just three weeks away in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, while the annual big Rapid City Invite in wrestling is just around the corner as well.
Area previews will come out next week for wrestling and gymnastics, and I'll be emailing preview questionnaires to area coaches for boys' and girls' basketball.
As always coaches, you snooze, you lose. To get those capsules of your team in, you have to return the email.
And basically the same goes for season results. When you see "no other results were made available," in the high school roundup, it's because your team's coach, manager or athletic director either didn't report the results or anything more than just the score.
Again, to do so, call 394-8440 or email sports@rapidcityjournal.com.
Regardless, hats off to the fall and here's to a fun winter sports season.