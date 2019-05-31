Baseball is predictably unpredictable on all levels.
This past week was proof of that for the two Rapid City American Legion varsity baseball programs.
As they say — whoever they are — on any given day.
Let’s take a look:
• May 24, Rapid City Post 22 defeats Rapid City Post 320 7-1.
• Tuesday night, Post 320 lost to Sioux Falls Post 15 West 4-3.
• Wednesday night, Post 22 hammers Post 15 West 16-10 and 13-3.
• Wednesday night, Post 320 sweeps Sioux Falls Post 15 East 11-8 and 4-0.
• Thursday morning, Post 22 falls to Post 15 East 3-0.
It’s baseball.
That’s certainly a cliché, but every once in a while clichés are actually accurate. Baseball is often a game of dusting yourself off after a bad outing — especially against good pitching — and beginning anew the next day.
You see that at all levels.
It’s still plenty early for both Rapid City programs, the defending state champion Hardhats are 7-6, with five of their losses against some of the top programs from Wyoming (Cheyenne and Gillette) and Montana (Billings Scarlets and Missoula). The Stars are 8-4 with a strong pick-me-up sweep their last time out.
Mother Nature has had her back-hand swipe with predictably unpredictable and consistently inconsistent play for both teams, washing out a few games and several practices with rain and snow.
But like a now 71-year-old Alice Cooper still rocks out with “School’s Out,” the same can be sung for the Post 22 and 320 players.
School's out means a lot more baseball in a relatively short period of time.
This week the Hardhats play (weather permitting, as always), seven games in five days.
“Everybody is going to get to play and the pitchers need to be efficient with their pitches,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said after the West sweep. “This starts the grind. School is out and we will start playing five or six games a week. This is the fun part. This is fun when the weather warms up and the guys get a rhythm to the game, they get rhythm to their life."
The Stars will have played nine games in six days, including doubleheaders Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
“It’s going to be a busy week,” Stars head coach Brian Humphries said after the wins over Sioux Falls Post 15 East. “We’re going to have to have a good effort from all of our pitching staff. I know a couple of guys are itching to get innings in just because of all of the rain outs and stuff like that, so guys are a little more well-rested than others. We’ll have to count on some guys who haven’t had as many innings so far to go out there and help us win games this coming weekend.”
The common theme by both coaches for success is pitching. Again, that's baseball.
Torve is also absolutely correct when he said this is the fun part of the season. Even for us scribes (sportswriters for you kids).
The press box is only for when it rains. I’m in the stands watching baseball, pretending I'm working and faking being a photographer.
Column closer
I must admit that I have never been a Notre Dame fan throughout the years. Sorry if I have offended you die-hard Irish supporters. Don’t hate on me.
I have some Irish blood in me to boot.
Yet, I was a Notre Dame fan Thursday night for a couple of hours after interviewing legendary women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw, in town for the ND Club of the Black Hills banquet.
McGraw was actually here for a couple of days with her husband, doing the Black Hills tourist thing. She raved about the beauty of the land we live in and (my opinion) sometimes take for granted.
She also talked with frankness at times about the lack of women in leadership roles during her speech to the alumni in attendance (packed house, if fact), as well as taking those fans through another trip down memory lane, experiencing the national title in 2018 and runner-up finish this past spring.
I even clapped along to the Notre Dame fight song, although the only fight song I know is "On Wisconsin."
I should have put this in Friday’s Journal story, but better late than never.
I asked McGraw if she had been to South Dakota before her trip this week to the Black Hills. She had.
"We played at South Dakota State a couple of years ago and there was a blizzard," she said. "We got in and out okay, but this part of the state is much prettier."
Truth.