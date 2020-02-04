ANDERSON: It's rivalry weekend on the basketball court

This might be a good week to watch a little local basketball. Actually, a lot of local basketball.
Therein lies the problem: Which games to choose from? It's a good problem to have.
The first installment of Rapid City Stevens vs. Rapid City Central begins Thursday with the girls' game (7 p.m.) at Carold Heier Gymnasium (Stevens).
The Raiders are off to a nice start under first-year head coach Travis Swartz, winning 13 of their first 14 games. Their only loss was 58-40 to No. 1 Sioux Falls O'Gorman on the road in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
Stevens bounced back in a big win to hammer Scottsbluff, Neb., Saturday at Carold Heier.
The Cobblers, meanwhile, like many young teams, have had an up-and-down season at 6-8. Central has lost three straight, coming off five wins in their previous six games.
Like most rivalries, you can often throw the records out when these two teams play. It should be an interesting battle.
Friday night the Central and Stevens boys get after it. On paper this is an even matchup. Both teams are 8-6 and have shown flashes of strong play and flashes of disappointing outcomes.
Both teams have also been a little streaky, good and bad. Stevens opened the year with three losses, but came back to win six straight. Saturday was especially tough as the Raiders stayed with a very good Scottsbluff squad but faltered in the fourth quarter and lost by nine points.
The night before Central fell to the same Bearcat team (64-61) in Scottsbluff on a late 3-pointer. After opening 2-3, the Cobblers also won six straight, but now have dropped three straight.
As they say (whoever they are), something has to give.
We're far from done on choices to watch on a basketball Friday night.
Over at St. Thomas More, there's just a No. 1 (Winner, 13-0) verses No. 2 (STM, 14-0) girls' game going on in a battle of unbeaten regional rivals.
It's a battle between the last six state champions in girls' Class A. Winner won last year, while St. Thomas More won the previous five seasons.
Winner is led by sophomore Bella Swedlund (19.9 ppg.), junior Kalla Bertram (15.1) and Black Hills State University bound, senior Morgan Hammerbeck (10.9).
The Cavaliers will counter with high-scoring junior Haleigh Timmer, who recently went over the 1,000-point mark in her career, along with several role players.
Look for a full-court frenzy for 32 minutes.
Friday night, we're not done with you. Far from it.
There's also Belle Fourche boys and girls at Douglas and the Chadron, Neb., boys and girls at Rapid City Christian. You can also check out Hot Springs at Custer for Southern Hills bragging rights. You can even go a little east for the Kadoka Area-Wall rivalry.
We're still not done.
If you're a local college basketball fan, there's plenty of action as well. Friday night the red-hot South Dakota School of Mines women and men host New Mexico Highlands (defending men's RMAC champs) and the even hotter Black Hills State University men, along with their women counterparts, host Metropolitan State-Denver. They'll all switch opponents Saturday night.
The Hardrocker women and men both came away last weekend with road sweeps, a rarity in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.
In fact, the Mines women have won five straight games and four on the road under first-year head coach Jeri Jacobson, while the 'Rocker men have won three of four. Both are now home for four straight in a chance to solidify their chances of making the league post-season tournament.
Both are in eighth place, with the top eight teams earning postseason bids.
The BHSU men are currently alone in first place in the RMAC at 13-2, winners of 13 straight games.
If basketball doesn't float your boat, there's also some of the top cowboys and cowgirls in town with the PRCA Rodeo Rapid City at the Civic Center, as well as South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association boys' varsity action Saturday and Sunday at the ThunderDome between Brookings and the Rushmore Thunder.
On the alumni scene
It was a good basketball weekend for St. Thomas More graduates, specifically the Duffy sisters Ciara (South Dakota) and Aislinn (Augustana), as well as former STM teammate Klaire Kirsch (Nebraska-Kearney).
As mentioned in Tuesday's Journal, Ciara Duffy, a senior, won her fifth Summit League honors this season. Duffy scored a career-high 31 points in South Dakota’s 92-60 win at Denver. She added seven assists and five rebounds to her total. Earlier in the week in USD’s 71-39 win at Omaha, Duffy scored 14 points, grabbed four boards and stole the ball twice. She shot 58.6 percent (17-of-29) from the field for the week.
A redshirt freshman, Aislinn Duffy is the NSIC South Division Player of the Week after averaging 16.5 points and nine rebounds over a pair of Augustana victories. The honor is the first of her career.
Duffy recorded her first-career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Minot State Friday. She then followed with 16 points and four rebounds in the win over UMary Saturday.
She has now scored in double-digit points in four-straight games.
Kirsch has helped the University of Nebraska-Kearney women break into the NCAA D2 Sports Information Directors of America national rankings this week, claiming the 23rd place spot after a 72-67 victory Saturday at No. 16 Fort Hays State. The win broke Fort Hays' 33-game home winning streak. UNK is 20-2 and 9-2 in league play in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Kirsch, a 5-foot-11 sophomore guard, has started all 22 games for UNK, averaging 24 minutes and 7 points per game. She is currently ninth in the 14-team MIAA conference in rebounds (7.6), 13th in assists (2.7), and 11th in steals (1.8).
Another former STM grad, sophomore Dru Gylten of Utah, has started all 20 games for the Pac 12 Utes and is averaging 5.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
Signing day
The first Wednesday of February is always a busy time for area high school athletes and colleges. It's National Signing Day or National letter of Intent Day or whatever you want to call it.
Regardless, it's a busy time for them and yours truly. As of last count, St. Thomas More will kick things off at 2 p.m. with six student-athletes officially signing on the dotted line, while Rapid City Stevens and Central will both host ceremonies at 3:30 p.m. at their respective schools, with 14 Raiders and three Cobblers also signing.
Douglas is also expected to have two or three athletes sign, as well as others throughout the Black Hills and West River.
South Dakota School of Mines first-year head football coach Charlie Flohr and new Black Hills State University head football coach Josh Breske will host get-togethers to announce their first classes. Mines will host at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rapid City at 6:30 p.m. and BHSU at the Joy Center in Spearfish at 5:30 p.m.
Stay tuned.
