ANDERSON: It's rivalry weekend on the basketball court

This might be a good week to watch a little local basketball. Actually, a lot of local basketball.

Therein lies the problem: Which games to choose from? It's a good problem to have.

The first installment of Rapid City Stevens vs. Rapid City Central begins Thursday with the girls' game (7 p.m.) at Carold Heier Gymnasium (Stevens).

The Raiders are off to a nice start under first-year head coach Travis Swartz, winning 13 of their first 14 games. Their only loss was 58-40 to No. 1 Sioux Falls O'Gorman on the road in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.

Stevens bounced back in a big win to hammer Scottsbluff, Neb., Saturday at Carold Heier.

The Cobblers, meanwhile, like many young teams, have had an up-and-down season at 6-8. Central has lost three straight, coming off five wins in their previous six games.

Like most rivalries, you can often throw the records out when these two teams play. It should be an interesting battle.

Friday night the Central and Stevens boys get after it. On paper this is an even matchup. Both teams are 8-6 and have shown flashes of strong play and flashes of disappointing outcomes.