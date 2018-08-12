Apparently, the change of sports seasons doesn't depend on the weather.
Not yet, anyway.
The end of summer baseball came on Saturday when the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats fell to Dubuque County, Iowa, in the semifinals of the Central Plains Regional American Legion baseball tournament in Dickinson, North Dakota.
The Hardhats, the final area baseball team in action, were eliminated from the tournament, ending their season at 57-12 under first-year manager Kelvin Torve.
For those keeping score, Dubuque County went on to win the tournament on Sunday for a spot in the American Legion World Series, which begins Thursday in Shelby, North Carolina.
Dubuque County defeated West Fargo, North Dakota 11-0 in the first game and 3-2 in the finale, scoring the game-winner in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Dubuque County handed the South Dakota state champions their only two losses of the tournament, 8-2 and 8-4.
For the Hardhats, it was a solid season for the program that year-in and year-out expects to play in the regional tournament. The 2017 season was an exception to the rule.
Talking to Torve via telephone after Saturday's game, he mentioned that the Hardhats were in the Top 32 in the country.
My first reaction was, huh?
But Torve explained that there were eight regional tournaments being played over the weekend, all in the final four. So, four times eight equals 32.
The light suddenly turned on above my head.
Team chemistry was a huge factor in this Hardhat team's success. More times than not, it's the reason teams have real success.
On Saturday, the Hardhats had the option of riding back home with their parents. They all told their parents that they would see them at home in a few hours — they were all riding on the bus back to Rapid City together.
It was also quite the season for Torve, the former Hardhat under Dave Ploof and Major League player for the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets. He had returned to Rapid City a couple of years ago and joined the program, coaching the Bullets and the Cadets.
When he was named head coach, he basically told the Journal it was a dream come true.
Again on Saturday, Torve deflected his first year back to the players.
"I told our kids they made it easy for me as a coach," he said.
It was a good summer of baseball all around. The Post 320 Stars, under new head coach Rich Downs, finished 32-18, although the disappointment of not making it to the state tournament likely still stings a bit.
But the Stars are building under Downs and his coaches, so look for better things next summer.
I always like to keep track a little bit with other top American Legion programs that are familiar with Rapid City fans. Cheyenne Post 6 (and sometimes Gillette Post 18), as well as one of the Billings teams (the Royals or the Scarlets), and on occasion teams from Bozeman and Missoula fit that bill.
The Hardhats were 10-3 against those teams.
Still keeping score, both Cheyenne and the Billings Royals won their respective state titles and competed well in the Northwest Regionals.
Both teams were 2-2 and made it to Saturday's Final Four. Going back to Torve's math, that means they were also in the Top 32, giving the region some pretty darn good American Legion baseball.
The Canyon Lake Little League All-Stars came one game short of earning a trip to the Midwest Regionals, eventually falling to the Fargo All-Stars in the North Dakota-South Dakota district play-in game.
Fargo came one game away from being the first team from North Dakota to earn a berth in the Little League World Series, before falling on Saturday 7-4 in the nationally televised title game to the Iowa champions.
Apparently, it was a good year for Iowa youth baseball as well.
And don't forget the inaugural college Expedition League. While there was some excitement this season with the Spearfish Sasquatch, the team struggled down the stretch and finished with a 24-38 overall record.
Again, if you are keeping score, the Western Nebraska Pioneers are the first Expedition League champions, as they defeated the Badlands Big Sticks 11-5 and 16-4 over the weekend for the title.
It was a good first year of the league with an estimated total attendance of about 175,000. We're looking forward to seeing if Rapid City gets a team in the immediate future.
I heard a rumor.
But I'll leave it there for now.
On to the Fall
Our concentration in the Journal sports staff now "transitions" to the high school and college fall sports seasons.
Even if it is still 95 degrees.
Your's truly got a little taste of that Saturday morning, covering the Rapid City Stevens and St. Thomas More boys' and girls' soccer games at scorching Sioux Park Stadium.
Even with the games starting two hours earlier than originally scheduled (and thank you for that, despite me having to get out of bed earlier), the temperatures were in the low to mid 90s when played.
On the artificial turf field, it felt like it was closer to 120 degrees.
Well, maybe not that hot, but it was hotter than 92, that I know for sure.
"Pretty much every person who came out in the first half, the first thing they said was 'my feet are on fire,'" Stevens senior Nick Degan said after the game.
That's hot.
With 9-man and 11B football games set to begin this weekend (the middle of August), I promise not to complain about 45-degree night football in a press box that has no heat.
Who am I kidding?
I'll complain.