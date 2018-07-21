Excuse me if my mind drifts a little bit while covering Little League baseball.
I’m about 11-years-old as I drift back, not 59 as I write, when I head over to baseball practice or a game at Butler Park in Hot Springs.
The glove is dangling from my bicycle handlebars, and I’m wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and a black or dark blue baseball cap.
It was our uniform of the day.
Sam Zuniga was my first coach, if I remember correctly.
There was the old horse racing track that circled the baseball field at Butler Park. There was a plank that went across the track after it rained so we could get to the field.
Like we’re going to ride that plank when we can plow through the mud on our bikes.
How little do adults really know 11-year-olds?
The horse racing track is now gone from the average person’s eye, although I see it every time I walk my dog there when I am visiting.
We didn’t have Little League in Hot Springs in the day. I’m not sure what they even called our teams. It was just baseball to me. We might have played Custer and Edgemont, maybe Chadron, Nebraska a time or two. We played against ourselves a lot.
We didn’t have sub-districts, districts, state or regionals. We didn’t watch the Little League World Series on TV. At home, we had one black and white TV with three channels, I might add.
When practice was over, we peddled our bikes as fast we could peddle heading back. On the way home was the Dairy Delight and soft-serve ice cream for a quarter of a dollar.
If you had a quarter.
When we finally got home, we often headed down to the vacant lot for more baseball until it was dark or until we lost our only baseball … or when the owner of the ball got mad and went home.
I turned out to be a pretty slick fielding shortstop, in case you're wondering, like Bert Campaneris. You’ll have to Google Bert Campaneris if you really need to know.
The game has changed 40-some years later, yet it will always stay the same.
It’s baseball and it's a kids game.
In Worland, Wyoming in 1983, I was at the ballpark covering Little League baseball for the Northern Wyoming Daily News. It seemed like just yesterday that I was in their shoes. Compared to now, it was.
In 1987, I traded ballparks and covered Little League baseball for the Laramie Boomerang in Laramie, Wyoming. It was probably then when I started to figure out that the game was on a little bigger level than I really remembered it.
They had grass infields and a raised pitcher’s mound.
And they were pretty good. With my job, I followed the Laramie All-Stars one year to San Bernardino, California for the Western Regionals.
When the Southern and Northern California teams played, there were over 12,000 people in the stands.
Are you kidding me? Just for watching 12-year-old kids play baseball?
When I came back to the Hills almost six years ago, I started covering Little League baseball again in Rapid City.
In 2014, I followed the Canyon Lake All-Stars to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.
When Mo’ne Davis and her Philadelphia team played Tennessee, there were twenty-some thousand people in the stands and on the hillsides.
Are you kidding me? Just for watching 12-year-old kids play baseball?
It was a bucket list item that I crossed off, for sure.
If you’re picking up the Journal for the first time, maybe traveling from a place where Little League baseball is no big deal, and you’re thinking, “What’s up with this?”
Now you know.
It will always be big on my watch.
After covering the West River Sub-District Tournament at Timberline last weekend and the first day of the State Tournament Friday, also at Timberline, I passed the baton off to Journal sports reporter Geoff Preston on Saturday. He’ll have to cover the tournament on Sunday and Monday anyway, my days off, so he might as well get a head start on the tournament.
But I’ll be there Monday night watching, probably standing by one of the fences just blending in when Canyon Lake takes on either Sioux Falls or I-90 League for the state title.
I’d ride my bike there if I still had it.
I will get a twist ice cream cone on my way home.