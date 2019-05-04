The boys and girls of summer were on display throughout Rapid City Saturday in three of the four Little Leagues.
It was Little League opening ceremonies day for Canyon Lake, Harney and Rushmore Little Leagues. Timberline Little League will have its opening ceremonies next Saturday.
In each case, the teams from all levels of Little League, from T-ball to Majors, were introduced. Likely in the neighborhood of 1,000 Little Leaguers (rough estimate) were given those honors. Depending on the Little League, various other introductions and fund-raising drawings were held.
Over at Canyon Lake, Rapid City Major Steve Allender had the honors of throwing out the first pitch. It was announced that Canyon Lake has over 400 players in its program. Individual medals were also given the 12-year-olds in the program.
The Harney Little League is celebrating its 60th year of existence this season and a group picture was taken.
Throwing out the first pitch were Tristan Deming and Justin Kraemer, members of the 2011 Harney Little League All-Stars who competed in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Also at Harney, the Rapid City Central drumline performed.
You have free articles remaining.
The Rushmore Little League opened opening ceremonies day at Red Pesek Field. A pancake breakfast started things off bright and early at 7:30 a.m., followed by the ceremony.
Despite some un-baseball and un-softball-like weather at times, the seasons are underway throughout town.
Youth baseball and softball coaches are reminded that the Journal will publish your results if supplied on a timely matter. Keep it short but email those results to sports@rapidcityjournal.com.
Also, the Journal will periodically take photo packages of the various league games this season going up to postseason play. Stay tuned.
For more photos on Saturday's opening ceremonies for Canyon Lake and Harney, go to rapidcityjournal.com or the Journal's sports Facebook site at facebook.com/RCJSports/
No pictures at this time are available from the Rushmore Little League opening ceremonies. If pictures are submitted in the next couple of days, a small photo package will be published.