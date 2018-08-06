Sometimes you can get a few lucky bounces along the way when you win.
Even in baseball?
For the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team, there was no luck involved as the Hardhats defeated Mitchell 9-0 on Sunday to win their fifth Class A state title in the last six years and 42nd overall.
The Hardhats earned this state championship with hard work, team chemistry and talent.
Yet on Sunday, instead of lucky bounces, the Hardhats used three outstanding defensive plays that ... well, were a little on the unorthodox side.
As they say, a good defense can be a pitcher's best friend. Post 22 starting pitcher Zach Sumption had an outstanding game, tossing a three-hit, complete-game shutout.
Yet Sumption will likely admit that he had eight best friends backing him up and three plays in particular that bounced his way.
The first big defensive play came just two hitters into the game as Mitchell's Austin Kerr hit a blooper that appeared to be getting past Cooper.
Cooper Bowman, that is.
Kerr's blooper was getting past the Post 22 shortstop before Bowman reached back and grabbed the ball out of the air with his bare hand.
Baseball gloves are overrated.
"Absolutely, who needs them?" Bowman said with a smile after the game.
In reality, it was probably Bowman's only choice but to go gloveless.
"I wasn't going to be able to get it (his glove) up there, for sure," he said. "I don't know, it was the only play I could make, I guess."
Fast-forward to the sixth inning and Sumption benefited twice from his defense in what was still a close game (4-0).
Cruising along, he had appeared to induce a routine pop fly in foul territory near the Hardhat dugout by Sam Michels. Sometimes pop flies are never routine.
Catcher Ryan Schmidt raced over to the fly, only to see the ball bounce out of his catcher's mitt, off the shoulder of first baseman Jack Sorensen. The ball, however, hung in the air long enough for Schmidt to grab it — with his bare hand.
"Jack said he didn't know if I was fully camped under it, so he came to help me out," Schmidt said. "It popped out and right off of his shoulder. I turned around and looked at it in the air and grabbed it."
If it was hockey, Sorensen would have been awarded an assist on the play. In baseball, just call it a F-2-3-2.
A couple of batters later, Sumption snagged a lazy grounder off the mound and had plenty of time to throw out the baserunner and get out of the inning unscathed.
Maybe a little too much time. He air-mailed the toss to first base past Sorensen and into the foul-territory/right fielder corner.
But Post 22 right fielder Holden Jackson raced to the ball and gunned down Mitchell's Brady Hawkins, who thought he was about to score his team's first run, only to be tagged out by Schmidt.
Buoyed with yet another defensive dandy, the Hardhat bats came alive in the bottom of the inning and put the game away.
Post 22 might have sensed that it was going to be its day with all of the magical plays.
"Especially with Bowman's play in the first inning," Sorensen said. "It looks like a hit off of the bat and Cooper just makes an outstanding play, and it just kind of pumps everybody up. The same with me and Schmitty's play. It turned out really well for us and helped us out.
"And Holden's play. It could have been a game changer right there. If they would have scored then, it would be a 4-1 game. But Holden made an incredible throw and it was just a great tag by Schmitty."
No one was more appreciative than Sumption.
"If you don't make those plays, big innings can happen," he said. "It's kind of sweet to be a pitcher and see your defense make plays to help you out on the mound."
As it turns out, there is no luck at all in good defense.