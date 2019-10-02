Are there any Minnesota Twins fans out here that predicted this 2019 team would win the American League Central Division?
Of course you did.
Well, not me.
But I can truthfully say (and I already have on social media), that I have never enjoyed watching a Twins team on television or listened on radio more than I have this 2019 team.
This is from a fan of over 50 years, going back to when my oldest brother brought back a Twins game-day program when he saw the team play at the old Metropolitan Stadium with his American Legion baseball team.
I memorized every word in the program at the time and was a fan for life. The old transistor radio listening to the Twins was a staple until I was old enough to have my own car and radio. Many family functions were interrupted in the summer with, "Where is Richard?
"Oh, he's probably out in his car listening to the Twins," said Mrs. Anderson.
She knew her youngest well.
So, are you saying that this season was more enjoyable than the World Series title teams of 1987 and 1991?
This season tops those two ... regular seasons, that is. Playoff and Game 7 wins of the World Series are different. That goes without saying.
There was optimism that this team could turn things around when Rocco Baldelli was named manager. But win 101 games?
No way Jose ... Berrios.
Yet, the Twins go into Friday's AL Division Series with the Yankees (boo Yankees) at 101-61, eight games better than the Indians and 400 or so games ahead of last-place Detroit.
This team was built to hit more home runs than in the past with the acquisitions of Nelson Cruz (41 home runs), C.J. Cron (25), Jonathan Schoop (23) and Marwin Gonzalez (15).
But five players over 30 home runs? Eight players with 20 or more home runs?
Of course, Minnesota needed a comeback from Miguel Sano (34) and improving seasons from Eddie Rosario (32), Max Kepler (36), Jorge Polanco (22) and Mitch Garver (31)
The Twins finished with 307 home runs, ironically one more than the Yankees (boo).
This is just crazy talk.
Yes, the baseballs might be a little juiced. Realistically, they have to be. The home run records in 2019 for Major League Baseball are extensive. Something tells me the baseballs will change next season and the home run fever will subside a bit.
Or not.
Regardless, it's all about the now, and it's about the Bomba Squad, Bomba SZN and Bomba whatever you want to call them.
"Everybody's happy when you're hitting a lot of bombas," said Rosario early this season.
Of course, the ALDS had to be against the Yankees (boo), who own a 1,876-3 edge over the Twins in the playoffs throughout the years. But then again, the alternative would be the defending champion Astros, who appear to be as good as ever.
So bring on the Yankees (boo).
It's been well documented that the two teams slugged it out earlier this season, with the Yankees (boo) beating the Twins two of three games in Minnesota in July, outscoring them 30-27. The bad guys also won two of three in New York in May, by a 13-11 edge.
On paper, it should be a battle. The odds do favor a lot of home runs and runs scored in this best-of-five series. Both teams have improved their pitching since then, but by no means is either staff considered to be dominate, like the Astros with Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zach Greinke.
So, 3-2 in the first game? Probably.
There will be no real predictions here. No, "the Twins are going to kick the Yankees (boo) #$%&*."
But if they do ... well, you can probably guess what will happen next.
If they don't, it will still be a season for us old timers to remember for a long, long time.
At least until spring training.