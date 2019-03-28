Opening Day for Major League Baseball should be a national holiday.
It should be an amendment to the Constitution.
On Opening Day, there should be no work, no school and no mail delivery.
Don't laugh. This is a serious discussion.
By 3 p.m. Thursday before work, yours truly tuned into the Twins-Indians and Rockies-Marlins on the radio (switching back and forth during commercial breaks), then watched them on television and later searched for game highlights online — of those games.
How do you expect one to work eight hours, to pay attention in the classroom, or even go to the mailbox?
There's just not enough time in the (Opening) day.
I'll plead my case.
In sixth grade sometime in the Nixon Administration, Hot Springs Middle School teacher, Mrs. Hulit, called a parent one night and suggested that her star pupil, Mrs. Anderson's youngest child, might be a math prodigy and they should explore finding him a higher level of instruction.
"When your son hands in his assignment, he writes math equations on the side of the pages, and I can't quite figure what he is doing, although it all looks correct," said Mrs. Hulit.
"Oh," Mrs. Anderson said with a laugh, "that's just his sports games."
Technically, Mrs. Anderson was correct. But in a matter of absolute accuracy, she failed to mention that they weren't just sports games, they were often baseball box scores or season stats added up from the first game of the season to the last game.
One day it's Harmon Killebrew's power surge in a statistical review or that of Rod Carew flirting with a .400 season average.
About that same time, while spending basically every free summer moment at the family cabin at Angostura, both Anderson parental units would lose track of their youngest son at various times of the day.
Eventually, they'd find him down by the beach hitting rocks with a piece of driftwood the size and shape of a baseball bat.
Base hit after base hit.
During a family vacation to Wisconsin, after many years of begging, Mr. Anderson finally relents and drives to the big city of Bloomington, Minnesota, to take his youngest son to his first Major League Game — Minnesota vs. the hated New York Yankees at Metropolitan Stadium.
The aforementioned Killebrew was 0-for-4 on the day, but sent four fly balls to the left field (at least he did in my head) that Roy White caught with his back hugging the wall — much to the disappointment of the youngest Anderson kid, who was just a few rows from catching the ball himself in the stands.
I never liked Roy White.
A few years later, Mr. Anderson took his son to the Metrodome to see the Twins take on the Brewers.
The story of the game, according to Mr. Anderson, wasn't about the play on the field, but in the stands with the beer vendors yelling, "beer here, beer here," and several young fans ordering a round each time the vendors barked nearby.
Mr. Anderson's story changed at least 83 times throughout the years.
A few years later when in possession of a driver's license and an automobile born in the 1960s, that same kid would disappear from family functions on a regular basis.
When found, he was in that parked $300 car listening to the Twins on the radio.
Pushing 30 years old and technically no longer a kid, he watched Kirby Puckett, Kent Hrbek, Gary Gaetti and others beat the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games for the franchise's first World Series title.
Tears and beers flowed at an alarming rate.
Five years later, it happened again, as did the tears and beers.
Keep that last part to yourself.
Several years later, the youngest Anderson kid's new wife (Teresa) relented after a few days of begging, and allowed her husband to purchase the MLB ticket on Direct TV in Laramie, Wyoming, so he could watch the Twins because the AM radio broadcasts didn't reach Wyoming.
Halfway through the season, Teresa admitted that she had a crush on Justin Morneau (and not Joe Mauer, believe it or not). It was worth it.
By that time, the Colorado Rockies were entrenched in the Rocky Mountains, and they fit the bill as a favorite National League team.
In case you are wondering, you are allowed a favorite team in both leagues. That, I'm sure, is in the Constitution.
Somewhere buried in the bottom of a box in the garage, there's still a VHS tape of the Rockies first-ever home game in Denver.
The Rockies won 11-4 in front of over 80,000 fans in the old Mile High Stadium.
Although the youngest Anderson kid's new wife had converted into a Twins fan, she grew up a Dodgers fanatic (living in the Los Angeles area). Then she had a crush on Ron Cey ("The Penguin'). I think she traded up.
Each year there was at least one mandatory trip to Denver to see her Dodgers. In one particular late April game, the full nine innings between the Rockies and Dodgers were played in a light rain.
Real baseball fans do not run for cover in the rain. Despite getting soaked, Teresa loved almost every minute, and so did her husband.
A couple of years later, while spending time with her in her long hospital stay in Denver, Teresa accused her husband of disappearing to his rental car that had XM radio, listening to a Twins' game.
She was right.
Online, a fellow Twins friend said that you can't go 162-0 without winning your season opener.
On Opening Day Thursday, the Twins beat the Indians 2-0 and the Rockies defeated the Marlins 6-3.
So here's to two 162-0 regular seasons.
Okay, now you can laugh.
Realistically, efforts to declare Opening Day a national holiday will likely come up just short. At the very least, next year's opener could be a sick day.
Again, keep that last part to yourself.