Paraphrasing television/movie quotes from Ricky Ricardo and Jim Carrey makes as much sense as anything sometimes when trying to explain postseason scenarios in high school and college basketball.
Here's to the phrase that was never actually said on the TV show, "I Love Lucy," but was a well known meme: “Lucy you got some ‘splaining to do,” and the "Dumb and Dumber" movie quote, “So you’re telling me there is a chance?”
Just don’t ask me to sing, “Basketball Jones,” by Cheech and Chong. Really, don’t ask me because I will.
It came to my attention this week from a couple of good folks in Hot Springs that on the South Dakota High School Activities Association web site, on the Class A boys’ basketball page, the Bison had more power points (43.850) than Rapid City Christian (43.750). Yet, the Comets are the No. 2 seed in Region 8A and Hot Springs is No. 3.
And Hot Springs, 17-3, defeated Rapid City Christian, 16-4, 48-42 last Friday night at Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Christian, after beating Hill City 80-65 on Tuesday, hosts Hot Springs, which defeated Lead-Deadwood 68-61, again Friday night at Hart Ranch.
I admit I too was a bit stumped, but what else is new?
As it turns out, there is another link on the top of the page that very clearing states, "For seeding purposes for the regional tournament and the SoDak 16."
I didn't originally see it either.
As it turns out, the final seeding was calculated after Monday night’s Sturgis win over Rapid City Central. Hot Springs lost to the Scoopers earlier in the season, and that slipped the Bison just a hair bellow the Comets, 43.750 to 43.700.
I reached out to John Krogstrand of the SDHSAA and here is what he said:
“Long story short, region seeds are given after all games played through Saturday. On Monday, Sturgis' boys won a contest that changed their tier in terms of points awarded to their opponents, which is why the change occurred. Similarly, a handful of teams could have been likewise affected Tuesday with the games between SF Roosevelt/SF Lincoln and Aberdeen/Brookings, including any Class "A" team that had played any of those squads. Those additional points may come into play as the A's (and B's) do re-seed for State.”
Regardless, look for another exciting game between the Bison and the Comets, regardless of where the game is played. And that’s what counts the most.
Now, to the "hold on there mister,” part of this column.
Apparently, yours truly jumped the gun just a bit in the South Dakota School of Mines-Black Hills State University basketball preview that appeared in Thursday’s RCJ.
The story indicated that win or lose, Friday’s men’s matchup would be the season-ender for the Hardrocker men.
Not quite so, according to our good friend at Mines, sports information director Brad Blume, in his preview story Thursday.
After upsetting the RMAC's No. 1 team, Colorado School of Mines Saturday at the King Center, South Dakota Mines moved into a two-way tie for 10th place in the league at 9-12 with Metro State-Denver. Ahead of the ‘Rockers and the Roadrunners at 10-11 are Chadron State and Adams State. Currently the Eagles have the tiebreaker for that eighth spot.
There is still a scenario that, if Mines defeats Black Hills State on Friday, the Hardrockers could leap into eighth place and into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postseason tournament.
Here it is and hold on:
“Adams State will play at Fort Lewis (7-14) in Durango on Friday night. Should the Grizzlies win on the road, they would need a Chadron State loss, also on the road, to nab the playoff bid. If both ASU and Chadron lose (the Eagles play at MSU Denver), that puts Chadron State, Adams State, MSU Denver and SD Mines in a four-way tie for the final playoff spot.
"Looking at a head-to-head comparison, the Hardrockers would vault into eighth place with a win, along with a Chadron loss and Adams State loss, simply because the Hardrockers pulled off the conference's biggest upset last Saturday night, downing league leader Colorado Mines in Rapid City to snap the Orediggers' 22-game winning streak. Metro State is eliminated from postseason contention by virtue of tiebreakers.”
It could happen and apologies go to the ‘Rockers. I should have been quoting Yogi Berra.
“It ain't over till it’s over.”
___
Okay, one more.
A lot (or not) has been said around town about Friday night's SoDak16 (or Sweet Round of SoDak 16, as it should be named) boys' matchup between Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central.
I'm having a hard time jumping on the "woe are we" bandwagon that has the two city rivals playing each other in this "one and done" format.
Editor's note: Old school here. In my day if you lost in the districts or regionals, you were done. I guess I'll just sit on the fence for now.
If Stevens and Central didn't match up in the No. 5 vs. No. 12 game, and both teams earned wins, both would playing at home in the state tournament in Rapid City.
Everyone's happy.
Or, in that same situation, both teams could lose and not go to state.
One Rapid City team will go state, for sure.
As it turns out, early-season games do matter.
The previous format in AA basketball enabled a team to actually lose a second-round regional game, but come back and earn a state berth in a play-in game.
Working in Wyoming for many years, the biggest school format had the top two teams in the two regions earning a first-round bye and automatically qualifying for state. They played for seeding purposes. A team not on a bye could also win its first game, lose its second and still go to state.
It seemed odd to me, but whatever.
So there you go. Beginning with TV/movie quotes to closing with the overused cliché: "It is what it is."
It's postseason basketball.