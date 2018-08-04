Saturday was moving-in day for the South Dakota School of Mines football team.
The Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets get an extra week of summer vacation, if you can call it that. The Jackets won't move in until next weekend because of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
For the Hardrockers, moving-in day means equipment check-in for veterans and rookies, along with rookie physicals.
The usual.
Sunday is also a busy day off the field, with eligibility paperwork, parents meetings, new student orientation, lunch and dinner for players and parents and team and unit meetings.
The usual.
Monday, the Hardrockers will spend the morning with meetings and then hit the field for the first time with practice from 2:45-5 p.m. at Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium
Now we're talking.
College football technically began earlier this week for Mines and the rest of the league at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Kickoff in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Now they were talking.
Mines head coach Zach Tinker and three Hardrockers — quarterback Jake Sullivan, linebacker Chris Counce and center Robert Schrock — got an early get-together with the media during the Kickoff.
When coaches and players meet the media for their press conferences in these settings, often questions are prevalent about expectations for the season and what the players did to deserve those expectations.
The usual.
For the Hardrockers, being a student-athlete isn't the usual. There was some football questions, of course, but Tinker quickly moved on to how hard his players work off the field as many of them are involved with summer engineering internships, while also getting ready physically for the season.
Tinker introduced his players and told the media what they were up to as the three had busy "summer vacations."
After an initial football question to each player, the press conference moderator quickly followed suit about their summer experiences.
Schrock, an metallurgical engineering major, was in Rock Springs, Wyoming where he said he worked with a firm on projects to try to save the company money.
"It's a smaller company, so saving a couple of million every year makes a big difference," he said. "I liked to be able to work on projects that actually affected the company."
Counce, an industrial engineer, stayed on campus this summer and did research specializing in the effects of office life on the spinal cord.
"Sitting at a desk can be dangerous, guys, if you do it too long," Counce told the media in attendance. "Basically what I was doing was researching just getting up and laying down for 10 minutes, and what that does for us. We figured out that when you sit for 10 minutes at a time, then you will shrink a centimeter on average. That doesn't seem like a lot, but it adds up when you are talking about an eight-hour shift of something like that."
Sullivan, also an industrial engineer, worked at Nucor Steel in Norfolk, Nebraska as a safety engineering analyst.
"I spent a lot of time finding hazards and eliminating them," Sullivan said. "It was a good learning experience and it was a great team at Nucor."
The subject of discipline for a student-athlete, especially at an engineering school, came up with the three Mines players in attendance.
Sullivan said that school and football can be one in the same.
"You want to be the best that you can to grind," he said. "You put all of the hours in working out in the summer, eating right. It's not just the weight room, it is other things you do, like sleep, and decisions you make outside of the field and outside of the house.
"It's the same thing thing with school. You have to put the hours in, the grind; it is not just going to happen. I'm not that guy. I'm not going to walk into the classroom and get 100 percent on every test. I have to work my butt off just like I do for football."
Counce said that the hardest challenge when it comes to engineering school is that every decision that you make throughout the day might seem like a tiny decision, but you can choose whether you want to be a champion or just another guy.
"At an engineering school, your day is so hectic because you are dealing with so much when it comes to time management," he said. "Those decisions come up so often that you get reminded what it takes to be a champion."
Schrock said he enjoys the challenge of being a student-athlete at an engineering school like South Dakota School of Mines.
"Being able to do well in football and also perform well at a highly academic school is exciting," he said. "It is nice to be able to do the best at two things, than just football."
There was plenty of football talked about at the Kickoff, and in case you missed it, the Hardrockers were picked sixth by the conference coaches in the preseason poll, with BHSU in seventh.
Schrock was named to the preseason first team on the offensive line, as well as four Chadron State players — Colt Foster (tight end), Travis Romsa (offensive lineman), Jake Geil (offensive lineman) and Zack Kozlik (punter).
CSU-Pueblo, Colorado Mesa and Colorado School of Mines were tightly selected as the top three teams.
The usual.
Conference newcomer Dixie State was fourth, followed by Chadron State. Fort Lewis, Adams State, Western and New Mexico Highlands rounded up the predictions after Mines and BHSU.